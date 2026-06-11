Uniuni, North America's Fastest-Growing Last-Mile Delivery Platform, Moves Closer To TSX Listing As Preliminary Prospectus Is Filed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UniUni delivers more than 1 Million packages a day and is projecting approximately $1.1 Billion in revenue for 2026 as it prepares to go public through its qualifying acquisition with MAK Acquisition Corp.

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAK Acquisition Corp. (TSX: MAK.U) (“MAK”), announced today that Uni Express Inc. (“UniUni”), the technology-enabled logistics company transforming last-mile delivery for the ecommerce industry across North America, moved a major step closer to becoming a publicly traded company in Canada. MAK has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary non-offering long form prospectus (the“Preliminary Prospectus”) in connection with its previously announced proposed qualifying acquisition with UniUni (the“Transaction”), which will bring one of North America's most dynamic logistics growth stories to the public markets. UniUni is also expecting to pursue a near-term cross-listing on the Nasdaq following closing of the Transaction.

UniUni at a Glance



More than 1 Million packages delivered every day across an expanding North American network

Approximately $1.1 Billion in projected revenue for 2026, reflecting UniUni's rapid, sustained growth trajectory

A proprietary technology platform that pairs intelligent routing with a flexible gig-driver network to deliver industry-leading speed, cost efficiency and customer experience

A diversified, blue-chip customer base spanning emerging ecommerce platforms, established online retailers and global brands Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America



The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information regarding UniUni, the Transaction and the resulting issuer following completion of the Transaction. It has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) and is available under MAK's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The filing and receipt of the Preliminary Prospectus represent a significant milestone toward bringing UniUni to the public markets. The Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to review by applicable securities regulatory authorities, and the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory, stock exchange and securityholder approvals, where applicable.

Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur in the second half of 2026.

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the ecommerce industry. Delivering more than one million packages a day and projecting approximately $1.1 billion in revenue for 2026, UniUni seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience with unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients from emerging ecommerce platforms to established online retailers and brands, UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to ecommerce logistics. For more information, visit .

About MAK Acquisition Corp.

MAK is a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on niche-market businesses providing critical solutions, with strong revenue retention and diversified customer bases. MAK is an exempted company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands. MAK completed its initial public offering in October 2025 and its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the U”,“MAK” and“MAK.R”. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (together“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and applicable United States securities laws, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“potential”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“project”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“positioned”,“target”,“continue”,“forecast” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the proposed Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the expectation that the resulting issuer following completion of the Transaction will continue to carry on the business of UniUni following completion of the Transaction; UniUni's projected revenue for 2026, including the projection of approximately $1.1 billion in revenue; UniUni's expected delivery volumes, its expanding North American delivery network and its growth trajectory; the competitive position and anticipated future performance of UniUni's technology platform and business, including with respect to speed, cost efficiency and customer experience; the review of the Preliminary Prospectus by securities regulatory authorities; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the receipt of required approvals; the listing of the resulting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange; and the anticipated timing of completion of the Transaction. Financial outlook information contained in this press release, including UniUni's projected 2026 revenue, is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to UniUni's business and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the receipt of all required regulatory, stock exchange and securityholder approvals (including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities); the review and clearance of the Preliminary Prospectus by applicable securities regulatory authorities; the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to the completion of the Transaction; the ability of MAK and UniUni to complete the Transaction on the terms and within the timeframe currently contemplated; UniUni's ability to maintain its current growth rates, customer relationships and delivery volumes; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and general economic and market conditions remaining consistent with current expectations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the conditions precedent to, or approvals required for, the Transaction not being obtained; the Preliminary Prospectus not being cleared by applicable securities regulatory authorities; the potential benefits of the Transaction not being realized; the Transaction not being completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all; the anticipated timing of completion of the Transaction not being met; UniUni's actual revenue and delivery volumes differing materially from current projections; general economic and market conditions; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; and the factors to be discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of assumptions and risks are not exhaustive and that other risks will be set out in due course in the Preliminary Prospectus and the final non-offering prospectus to be filed under MAK's profile on SEDAR+ at . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of MAK and UniUni, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, MAK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Marshall

Phone: ...