Voyager To Present At H.C. Wainwright 7Th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
An on-demand webcast of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager's website at voyagertherapeutics starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on June 15, 2026. The on-demand webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit .
Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACERTM and Voyager NeuroShuttleTM are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
Contacts
Trista Morrison, ...
Investors: Sarah McCabe, ...
Media: Lisa Guiterman, ...
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