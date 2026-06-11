NTT DATA And Nutanix Partner Across Middle East And Africa To Accelerate Hybrid Cloud And AI Infrastructure Modernization

Partnership brings together shared expertise in hybrid multicloud and infrastructure modernization

Enterprises require cost-efficient, sovereign and scalable cloud environments

Secure, AI-ready infrastructure is critical for regulated and high-growth sectors DUBAI, UAE, June, 2026 – NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, and Nutanix, a global cloud computing company that specializes in hyperconverged infrastructure, have established a strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multicloud adoption, infrastructure modernization and AI readiness in Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Across MEA, organizations are increasingly prioritizing infrastructure that can support long-term innovation. Hybrid cloud, AI and data sovereignty are no longer isolated trends, but interconnected pillars shaping the future of enterprise technology. NTT DATA and Nutanix work together to combine their expertise in systems integration and cutting-edge cloud software to help businesses modernize their infrastructure with confidence.

The collaboration also supports the adoption of AI by enabling organizations to deploy and test workloads in secure, private environments, helping address concerns around cost, control and compliance.

The relationship aligns with NTT DATA's broader growth strategy in MEA, enhancing its full-stack offering and expanding its position in large enterprises across the region.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping organisations modernize, deliver simplified, secure and scalable infrastructure that responds to the real challenges our clients are facing.” said Hani Nofal, Executive, Head of Technology Solutions Middle East and Africa, NTT DATA.“Together, we can co-create tailored solutions, strengthen regional ecosystems and advance AI initiatives that deliver clear business outcomes.”

“By combining Nutanix's simplified, software-defined, one platform approach and NTT DATA's trusted client relationships, we aim to reduce complexity, lowers costs and accelerate innovation to deliver faster transformation outcomes at scale.” said Mohammad Abulhouf VP and GM Nutanix.

By working together, NTT DATA and Nutanix are reinforcing a collaborative approach to infrastructure modernization, NTT DATA continues to position itself at the center of this transformation, supporting organizations as they modernize with confidence, scale efficiently and realize greater value from their digital investments.

About NTT DATA:

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit our website.

About Nutanix:

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively.