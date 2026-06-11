Allen Institute Using Neuroglass By Metacell To Support Large-Scale Brain Imaging Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Allen Institute is using NeuroGlass to support team-based exploration of large brain imaging datasets. Built by MetaCell as a cloud-based collaboration platform, NeuroGlass makes it easier to manage and explore volumetric 3D imaging data by preserving context, decisions, and shareable views.

The Allen Institute has long been a leader in open, large-scale, team science. As imaging datasets grow in size and complexity, a new challenge has emerged: making exploration and interpretation truly collaborative, so insights don't live in scattered links, personal notes, or one-off screenshots, but instead become shared, reusable context that researchers can build on.

NeuroGlass is built for that shift.

"The Institute's mission depends on turning complex datasets into shared understanding across disciplines," said Forrest Collman, Associate Director at the Allen Institute. "Our teams are using NeuroGlass to help us treat visualization not as a private activity, but as an institute-wide workflow, where the context around a view is preserved and easy to revisit."

Neuroglancer has become a foundational tool for high-resolution visualization across modern neuroscience, widely used by researchers working with large volumetric datasets because it can render complex 3D image data directly in the browser and make those views easy to share. NeuroGlass builds on that foundation by adding the collaborative layer teams need around visualization and analysis: helping researchers capture important views, annotate and revisit them, coordinate review, and keep work organized across projects and time. The goal is simple: reduce friction in collaboration so researchers spend less time managing links, screenshots, and scattered context, and more time making decisions, testing hypotheses, and communicating results.

For the Allen Institute, NeuroGlass will support workflows where many contributors need to stay aligned - including neuron tracing, segmentation proofreading, and quality review of reconstructed cells. Over time, the collaboration aims to help teams build on one another's work, onboard new collaborators faster, and maintain a clear thread from raw data to published conclusions.

The challenge is widespread: as imaging teams generate ever-larger datasets, the imperative to collaborate on making sense of imaging data grows, and collaboration tools haven't kept pace. Researchers routinely pass around thousands of saved views with no shared way to organize, annotate, or trace decisions back to the data. NeuroGlass was designed to close that gap.

"When collaboration depends on passing around links with no shared context, the science slows down," said Matteo Cantarelli, CTO and co-founder of MetaCell. "We're building a platform that can unify all imaging workflows in structural biology - making insights fully traced, reproducible, and durable. We're hearing this need consistently across the field.”

About NeuroGlass

NeuroGlass ( ) is a cloud platform that provides a novel, enhanced Neuroglancer experience for teams working with large microscopy datasets, helping them explore, annotate, and collaborate with less friction. It supports a broad spectrum of volumetric 3D imaging data, spanning connectomics, cryo-EM/ET, expansion microscopy, high-resolution cellular imaging, spatial transcriptomics, developmental and molecular imaging, as well as electron and fluorescence microscopy.

About MetaCell

MetaCell ( ) is a life science-focused software company composed of scientists and software engineers with deep domain expertise in computational neuroscience, molecular biology, data science, and enterprise-grade online software development. Their solutions and products have been trusted for over 15 years by some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, leading universities and research institutions.

About the Allen Institute

The Allen Institute ( ) is an independent nonprofit bioscience research organization that brings biologists, engineers, and data scientists together to tackle foundational questions in neuroscience, cell biology, and immunology, and to accelerate discoveries that advance human health. A core part of its model is large-scale, team-based science and broadly sharing data and tools with the research community.