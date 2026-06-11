Ministers Concludes Investment Mission In Washington To Strengthen U.S. Partnership In Energy, Mining

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra)-- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, concluded an investment mission to Washington on Thursday aimed at strengthening Jordanian-American cooperation in the energy and mining sectors.

During the visit, Kharabsheh participated in a roundtable discussion on energy security alongside Secretary General of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum Osama Mobarez, Global Director of Business Development and Strategy at Bechtel Energy, and former U.S. diplomat Jeffrey Pyatt.

Speaking at the session, Kharabsheh stressed that energy security cannot be achieved through unilateral efforts, but requires regional and international cooperation among all stakeholders. He noted that Jordan continues to diversify and expand its energy sources to ensure sustainable and secure supplies, recalling challenges the Kingdom faced in the past due to its reliance on a single source of natural gas, the effects of which are still felt today.

He emphasized the need to identify and address obstacles facing regional energy interconnection and integration projects, underscoring the critical role governments play in creating supportive frameworks and policies, as the private sector cannot advance such initiatives independently.

Kharabsheh highlighted Jordan's strategic position in regional energy infrastructure, particularly through the Arab Gas Pipeline, which connects several countries across the region. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to increase production from the Risha Gas Field and advance promising green hydrogen projects, further strengthening Jordan's role as a regional energy hub.

As part of the visit, Kharabsheh and Abu Ghazaleh held a series of high-level economic and investment meetings in the U.S. capital aimed at attracting foreign investment and encouraging international institutions and companies to expand their presence in Jordan.

The program, attended by Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar, included meetings with officials from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as representatives of major international economic and investment organizations.

The ministerial delegation also met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Deputy Secretary James Danly to discuss prospects for strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in the energy sector, including gas exploration, mining, strategic minerals, and regional energy connectivity projects.

In addition, the delegation participated in a roundtable hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, bringing together representatives from American companies and institutions.

Discussions focused on Jordan's investment opportunities across various sectors and the Kingdom's strategic development projects, including the Amra City project.

//Petra// MF