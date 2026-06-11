Energy, Investment Ministers Wrap Up US Visit With Talks On Energy, Mining Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Thursday concluded an official working visit to the US, during which he held a series of high-level meetings with US officials and representatives of economic institutions and investment companies

The meeting aimed at strengthening Jordanian-American cooperation and attracting investment to the Kingdom's energy and mining sectors, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

Kharabsheh and his accompanying delegation began their programme at the White House, meeting Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council Jarrod Agen.

Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation and investment opportunities in Jordan, particularly in oil and gas exploration, strategic minerals development, and natural gas infrastructure.

Kharabsheh also presented the strategic gas pipeline project linking the Risha gas field to the Arab Gas Pipeline, as a key initiative to enhance Jordan's energy security and expand natural gas investment.

He emphasised Jordan's commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States and attracting further investment into the energy sector, highlighting the Kingdom's competitive advantages and the opportunities available to American companies.

Agen stressed the importance of strengthening communication with US companies interested in investing in Jordan, announcing plans to organise a conference for specialised American energy and mining firms to showcase investment opportunities in the Kingdom and encourage strategic partnerships.

As part of the visit, the Jordanian delegation also took part in a roundtable at the US Chamber of Commerce, attended by representatives of several American companies interested in investing in Jordan.

During the session, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh outlined Jordan's investment climate and opportunities across key sectors, including agriculture, food security, water, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology and urban development, stressing the importance of strengthening partnerships with the US private sector.

Kharabsheh also presented key energy projects, including the Risha–Arab Gas Pipeline, the natural gas distribution network in Amman and Zarqa, exploration projects in northern Risha, the Mujib Dam hydropower project, energy storage systems, wind energy projects, development of the Sirhan field, and ongoing green hydrogen initiatives.

The meeting also featured remarks from an American investor operating in Jordan, who commended government support and efforts to facilitate project implementation and improve the business environment, highlighting the Jordan Investment Platform as a unified gateway for investment opportunities and procedures.

The delegation also held talks at the US Department of Energy with Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly on avenues for cooperation and investment.

Kharabsheh highlighted opportunities in oil, gas, strategic minerals and renewable energy, noting Jordan's continued efforts to enhance energy security and increase reliance on domestic resources.

He also outlined the Risha gas field development programme, which includes drilling up to 80 wells, as well as the pipeline project linking the field to the Arab Gas Pipeline, with the tender expected to be issued in the third quarter of 2026.

Discussions also covered exploration prospects, the application of modern technologies in gas production, and Jordan's efforts to strengthen regional energy integration through electricity interconnections and potential natural gas supply arrangements with Syria.

The US deputy secretary of energy expressed Washington's interest in encouraging American companies to participate in Jordan's energy projects and benefit from available opportunities.

The delegation included Jordan's Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar, Director of the Geology and Mining Directorate Hisham Al Zyoud, Laith Mazaherah from the Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, and members of the commercial section at the Jordanian embassy in Washington.