Dubai Ride-Hailing App Zed Launches 15% Cashback Rewards Plan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's homegrown ride-hailing platform Zed has rolled out a new cashback initiative that promises to reward commuters for every journey, as competition intensifies in the UAE's fast-growing mobility sector.

The company announced the launch of the Zed Wallet, a digital rewards feature integrated into its app that offers users 15 per cent cashback on every ride, capped at Dh20 per trip. The campaign, branded“Ride. Earn 15%. Repeat.”, is available across Dubai for both taxi and premium ride categories and is aimed at encouraging customer loyalty while reducing the effective cost of daily commuting.

Recommended For You

The move comes as ride-hailing operators increasingly seek to differentiate themselves through rewards programmes, subscription models and customer incentives in a market dominated by digital-first mobility services.

According to industry estimates, the UAE ride-hailing market is expected to continue expanding over the next several years, driven by population growth, tourism, urbanisation and rising demand for app-based transport services. Dubai, in particular, has emerged as one of the region's most advanced mobility ecosystems, supported by widespread smartphone adoption and the emirate's smart city ambitions.

Under the new programme, cashback earned from rides is automatically credited to users' Zed Wallets and can be redeemed against future journeys booked through the platform. The company said the initiative is designed to create a long-term rewards ecosystem linked to everyday travel habits, from office commutes and Metro connections to weekend outings and late-night journeys.

For frequent users, the savings could accumulate significantly over time. Based on average commuting patterns, regular riders could save hundreds of dirhams annually through the cashback programme, according to the company.

Badr Al Ghurair, Chief Executive Officer of Zed, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to building a mobility platform tailored to the needs of Dubai residents.

“As a homegrown platform, we want commuters to feel recognised and connected to something bigger than just transport,” Al Ghurair said.

“The Zed Wallet and earning initiative were built to reward the movement that powers Dubai itself. That is what makes this more than just cashback; it is a mobility ecosystem designed around the people who keep the city running.”

The introduction of the wallet also signals a broader trend towards customer retention strategies in the transport sector. While cashback and loyalty programmes have long been common in banking, retail and e-commerce, they remain relatively limited in ride-hailing, where competition has traditionally centred on pricing, service availability and convenience.

Industry observers note that customer acquisition costs in app-based mobility services have risen steadily in recent years, prompting operators to focus increasingly on retaining existing users through rewards and personalised incentives.

Abhinav Patwa, executive vice president and head of Zed, said the company believes rewarding everyday commuting behaviour can strengthen engagement while providing tangible value to users.

“Everyday commuting in Dubai happens at enormous scale, but very few mobility platforms are designed to actively reward that behaviour,” Patwa said.

“With the Zed Wallet, the value earned becomes immediate and visible after every journey. That changes the psychology of commuting because the ride itself starts working for the rider.”

The company claims the 15 per cent cashback offer places the platform among the most rewarding ride-hailing propositions currently available in Dubai. By linking instant rewards directly to one of the most frequent consumer activities, Zed hopes to deepen customer loyalty while reinforcing its position as a locally developed alternative in the emirate's competitive mobility market.

The Zed Wallet and cashback programme are now available to both new and existing users across Dubai.