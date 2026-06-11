Citigroup Offers Tokenized Shares Of Private Companies To Wealthy Clients

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. bank Citigroup (NYSE: $C) is launching a new blockchain-based platform that will allow its wealthy clients to trade tokenized shares of private companies.

Citigroup says that it is in discussions with some of the largest private companies in the world to get involved with its new tokenized share platform.

Trading in tokenized shares of private companies arrives with Wall Street in a frenzy over the blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

New York-based Citigroup has been pushing into tokenized stocks for several years.

In 2023, the bank forecast that the tokenized securities market could reach up to $4 trillion U.S. by 2030, calling it the potential "killer use-case" for blockchain.

Also in 2023, Citigroup launched a pilot of its Token Services product, converting customer deposits into digital tokens on a private blockchain to enable near-instantaneous transfers.

More recently, Citigroup joined a JPMorgan-backed consortium planning to launch a tokenized deposit network in the first half of 2027, enabling around-the-clock settlement for global clients.

Smaller companies, such as Republic, already offer blockchain-based tokens that track shares in private companies like SpaceX and Anthropic.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: $HOOD) offers tokenized shares of OpenAI and SpaceX to its European users.

Citigroup's stock has risen 70% in the last 12 months to trade at $133.38 U.S. per share.