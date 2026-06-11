Masspay Partners With Coinbase To Scale Stablecoin Payouts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cross-border payout platform MassPay and Coinbase announced a partnership to enable stablecoin-based cross-border payouts, merging MassPay's global payout network with Coinbase 's crypto infrastructure. The collaboration links MassPay's network spanning 180 countries with Coinbase's wallet, custody and on-chain settlement capabilities, enabling customers to move between fiat, USDC and other digital assets.

MassPay CEO Ran Grushkowsky told Cointelegraph that stablecoins are still a small slice of the company's transaction volume, but the joint rails are expected to support nine-figure payouts in the first year. He added that clients using the system have seen costs fall by roughly 40% to 70% versus traditional international wires, with settlement near instant rather than taking days on legacy rails.

MassPay's network in 180 countries now interfaces with Coinbase's custodial and settlement rails to enable fiat/crypto cross-border payouts. The collaboration targets nine-figure payout volumes in the first 12 months, signaling a scaling push for stablecoin-based cross-border payments. Cost reductions of 40% to 70% versus traditional international wires accompany near-instant settlement, potentially improving cash flow for global businesses. Compliance duties are divided: Coinbase provides regulated custodial infrastructure and licensing, while MassPay handles Know Your Customer checks, sanctions screening and tax documentation across its network. This move aligns with a broader industry transition toward stablecoin-enabled cross-border rails, echoed by Stripe's Bridge acquisition and Circle 's Payments Network.

Key takeawaysMassPay deepens stablecoin payout push

Under the agreement, Coinbase will supply wallet infrastructure, custody and on-chain settlement, while MassPay orchestrates last-mile payouts through bank transfers, mobile wallets and digital asset channels. The two firms split compliance responsibilities, with Coinbase contributing regulated custodial infrastructure and licensing, and MassPay handling KYC, sanctions screening and tax documentation across its expansive network. Grushkowsky noted that MassPay already offers stablecoin payout capabilities via other providers, and this collaboration with Coinbase aims to expand capacity and credibility.

Stablecoins accelerating cross-border rails

The MassPay–Coinbase partnership sits within a broader trend of traditional payments players building stablecoin-focused infrastructure for cross-border flows. In February 2025, Stripe completed the acquisition of Bridge, a startup focused on scaling stablecoins for business use, underscoring expectations that tokenized money will accelerate cross-border commerce. Circle has also advanced its own roadmap, announcing in April 2025 the Circle Payments Network to connect banks, payment companies and digital wallets for real-time cross-border settlement using USDC, EURC and other regulated stablecoins.

Related context: Stripe's expansion into stablecoin rails and Circle's network development illustrate how mainstream payment incumbents are reorganizing to accommodate tokenized money across borders.

As these rails mature, investors and merchants are watching how quickly they can scale to mid-sized and enterprise payouts, and whether regulatory clarity keeps pace with the evolving payments landscape. The current collaboration signals a meaningful vote of confidence from established players in favor of stablecoins as a cross-border settlement layer.

As more payments incumbents experiment with stablecoins, observers will watch how adoption scales across mid-market payouts and whether regulatory clarity keeps pace with the technology. Next milestones include broader currency coverage and geographic reach, as well as real-world impact on costs and settlement times across the network.

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