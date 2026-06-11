Trump Cancels Strikes Against Iran On June 11, Hints At Peace Deal Signing

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said he has canceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, hours after threatening more bombings and a desire to "take" oil export hub Kharg Island.

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Iran exports most of its oil via Kharg Island with volumes usually accounting for around 2% of global supply and flowing mainly to China.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he said.

Read his full post here:

Iranian sources and Western officials said indirect US-Iranian talks on a preliminary peace deal had intensified. But the renewed hostilities this week have undermined the prospects for a swift end to more than three months of war.

Iran's ​top negotiator Mohammad Baqer ​Qalibaf warned against any rash moves.

"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years. You will see a different Iran," he wrote on X.

The war has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and pushed up global oil prices since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran and US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal Trump says meeting Friday to make final decision on deal with Iran Trump dismisses 'fake reports' of halted US-Iran talks, says dialogue continues

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