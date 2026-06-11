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HH The Amir Sends Condolences To President Of The Philippines
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the victims of the earthquake that struck the southern Philippines, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
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