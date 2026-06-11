Saudi Arabia At The Center Of The Global Water Industry As IDWS 2026 Reshapes The Future Of Water

In an increasingly resource-constrained world, water has become critical to both economic growth and national security, driving demand for global leadership in sustainability, innovation, and water solutions.

The Saudi Water Authority has announced the return of the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS), taking place from 7 to 9 December 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, as the Kingdom consolidates its position at the center of the global water conversation.

As home to one of the world's most advanced and rapidly evolving water management ecosystems, Saudi Arabia currently operates more than 500 water production facilities across the Kingdom with total water production capacity exceeding 16.2 million cubic meters per day. The Kingdom is also the world's largest producer of desalinated water and a global leader in energy-efficient desalination technologies; as such, it provides the ideal destination for this premier global gathering.

The upcoming edition is expected to grow by more than 50 percent compared to the previous year, bringing together over 10,000 participants from 140 countries, featuring 250 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Hosted by the Saudi Water Authority, the event reflects Saudi Arabia's growing leadership in the global water sector, particularly across scalable water financing models, public-private partnerships, and large-scale infrastructure investments.

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, President of the Saudi Water Authority, affirmed that IDWS continues to strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for water innovation. He noted that the achievements of previous editions, marked by broad international participation, strategic partnerships, and advanced innovations, reflect the growing global confidence in the Kingdom's role in shaping the future of water sustainability.

His Excellency added that the upcoming edition represents a more ambitious phase aimed at expanding international collaboration and accelerating the transformation of innovation into practical, scalable, and sustainable solutions.

By bringing together government leaders, global CEOs, operators, technology providers, investors, and researchers within a single platform, IDWS 2026 aims to help bridge the gap between financial capital and operational execution, creating an environment where projects, commercial partnerships, and investment opportunities can move forward in real time.

Organizations, innovators, investors, leaders, and professionals are invited to join IDWS 2026 and contribute to shaping the future of global water. Register now and stay tuned:

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