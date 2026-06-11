USD/JPY Forecast Today 11/06: USD Tests Historic Swing High
- The US dollar finds itself at a major area of resistance against the Japanese yen. This is an area that the entire world will be watching at the moment.
Most of the time, central bank intervention only temporarily slows down what the market wants. If we do pull back from here, the 160 yen level should be an area that could offer support; after that, we would look at the 50-day EMA, which is presiding right around the 159 yen level. If the Bank of Japan does choose to intervene, I think that's great-it means a day or two later, I can start buying the dollar again and collecting swap (the interest rate differential) at the end of each trading session. I really don't see how this pair doesn't break out eventually. It might be noisy and choppy, but don't sleep on this market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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