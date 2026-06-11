CM Majhi Showcases Odisha's Growth Initiatives At NITI Aayog Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday highlighted major initiatives undertaken by the Odisha government in education, skilling, healthcare, wellness, sports and technology-driven governance to promote inclusive human development and achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majhi said Odisha is proud to be at the forefront of PM Modi's vision for Purvodaya, the transformation of eastern India into the nation's next growth frontier.

He further noted that in 2025-26, Odisha recorded an economic growth rate of 7.9 per cent, while keeping fiscal deficit and debt levels within FRBM limits. Majhi added that Odisha has been ranked No. 1 in NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index 2026.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting, Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat, he said that it cannot be built through infrastructure alone but through empowered people, skilled youth, healthy families, educated children and inclusive opportunities.

“Guided by the national vision of Viksit Bharat under your leadership, we are committed to building Viksit Odisha through sustained investments in human development. In fact, one of the three pillars of our vision is wellness, including health, nutrition and education apart from inclusiveness and prosperity,” Majhi said.

Stressing the importance of early childhood development and noting that 85 per cent of a child's brain develops within the first two years of life, he highlighted initiatives such as Sukhad Lalan Palan, Ame Padhiba Ama Bhasare, Mo Bikas Patra, Aarohan, Saksham Anganwadi and Vidya-Saarthis to strengthen early childhood development and learning.

Majhi added that Odisha plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence under the National AI Mission to provide personalised education, track developmental milestones and improve childcare outcomes.

Highlighting Odisha's initiatives in the education sector, Majhi referred to schemes and programmes such as Ama Kuni Pila, Sishu Vatika, Pravesh Utsav, Khadi Chuan, Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalayas, Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana, Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana, Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education, and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

Majhi said Odisha is strengthening its skilling ecosystem through ITI upgradation, Centres of Excellence, AI labs, PM SETU clusters and expansion of the World Skill Centre, alongside higher education reforms such as internships for 1.5 lakh students and apprenticeship-linked degree programmes.

He also highlighted initiatives in sports, agriculture and healthcare, including the development of block-level stadiums, AgriStack-enabled digital crop surveys and expanded healthcare services through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The Chief Minister said Odisha is leveraging Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies through platforms such as Ama Sathi to improve governance and service delivery while ensuring privacy, security and accountability.

He said Odisha is committed to further deepening industry-academia partnerships to ensure that education and skilling systems cater to market needs, particularly in high-growth sectors such as manufacturing, services, and emerging technologies, by expanding apprenticeship and internship opportunities and embedding industry-relevant curricula across educational institutions.