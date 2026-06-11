Mizoram Achieves Full Literacy, Makes Major Strides In Human Development: CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, June 11 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said the state has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first fully literate state in India, while also registering significant progress in the Human Development Index (HDI), reflecting sustained advancements in education, healthcare and overall socio-economic development.

Addressing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister noted that all districts of Mizoram have been categorised as“Front Runners” in the Northeastern region district sustainable development index report.

The 11th Meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi. The theme of this year's meeting was Human Capital for Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting Mizoram's achievements, aspirations and development priorities, Lalduhoma said that in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the state government is implementing its own roadmap, Transformed Mizoram 2047. Mizoram aims to contribute one per cent to India's GDP by 2047.

The Chief Minister emphasised that achieving full literacy is only the beginning, adding that the government is now focusing on strengthening digital and financial literacy, as well as skill development and entrepreneurship. Young people are being equipped with skills relevant to emerging industries and technologies, including Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance, Drone Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Solar Technology.

During the last financial year, around 26,500 youths received various forms of skill training, with more than 72 per cent securing employment thereafter. Lalduhoma also highlighted Mizoram's achievement as the Champion state in the India Skills North East Regional Competition 2025-26.

Recognising the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, the state government has launched the Chief Minister's Innovation Challenge, which involves government departments, civil society organisations, educational institutions, and grassroots stakeholders. To support aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups, the government has also established the Mizoram Handholding Venture Capital Fund.

Stressing the importance of digital transformation, Lalduhoma said Mizoram today ranks among the best-connected states in the North East in terms of telecom infrastructure and has achieved a tele-density of 112. The state has successfully implemented e-Office systems, initiated the digitisation of land records and expanded the delivery of digital public services.

Referring to the Prime Minister's vision for the Northeast, the Chief Minister strongly advocated for the implementation of the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC). The proposal envisages an integrated“One Grid Approach” for the North East, covering roads, railways, air connectivity, inland waterways, power transmission, telecommunications and logistics infrastructure.

He described the proposal as a transformative initiative that would greatly benefit all Northeastern states. Lalduhoma has served as the Convener of the High-Level Committee on NEEC, and the Committee's recommendations were formally submitted to the Union Home Minister and Chairman of the NEC Plenary, Amit Shah, during the NEC Plenary Meeting held in Shillong on June 4.

The Chief Minister also advocated for a cluster-based investment strategy that recognises the unique strengths of individual Northeastern states. He underscored Mizoram's immense tourism potential and stressed the importance of realising the Thenzawl Peace City Project.

Furthermore, he requested special support from the Central Government for Mizoram's Handholding Programme, which aligns closely with the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047. Appreciating the positive impact of the NITI Aayog State Support Mission in Mizoram, Lalduhoma expressed hope for the early launch of State Support Mission 2.0.

Responding to the Prime Minister's call for fuel conservation, the Chief Minister outlined several initiatives undertaken by the Mizoram government, including observing“No Official Vehicle Day” every Wednesday, reducing VIP convoy sizes, and public awareness campaigns promoting walking and public transportation.

Lalduhoma reaffirmed that Mizoram's development journey towards Viksit Bharat is firmly grounded in knowledge, inclusiveness, peace, good governance and environmental sustainability. He reiterated the state government's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047, with the continued support and cooperation of the Prime Minister, the Government of India, and NITI Aayog.