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Swiss Parliament Greenlights Electronic Prescriptions

Swiss Parliament Greenlights Electronic Prescriptions


2026-06-11 02:14:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament wants to make electronic prescribing and dispensing of medicine compulsory. This is seen as an important step towards greater digitalisation in healthcare. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parliament greenlights electronic prescriptions This content was published on June 11, 2026 - 11:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Pflicht für elektronische Arztrezepte nimmt nächste Hürde Original Read more: Pflicht für elektronische Arztrezepte nimmt nächste H

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On Thursday, the Swiss Senate approved the corresponding amendments to the Therapeutic Products Act in an overall vote – by 33 votes to 1. The aim of the revision is to improve patient safety.

Healthcare professionals will now be obliged to issue prescriptions exclusively electronically. This applies to both prescriptions and medication plans. This is intended to reduce the risk of incorrect dispensing of medication. In addition, the exchange of information between the various healthcare professionals is to be improved.

+ Five ways health authorities hope to end medicine shortages

However, the patient should be able to request a printout of the electronic medication plan if required.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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