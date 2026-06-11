Swiss Festival Season Opens With Music Legends And Streaming Stars

The festival kicks off on Thursday with Festi'Neuch (June 12-15) and the Greenfield Festival (June 11-13). In Neuchâtel, the festival is sold out, with a mix of French-language stars and new streaming stars. Vanessa Paradis, Feu Chatterton and Jean-Louis Aubert rub shoulders with Adèle Castillon, Miki and Théa.

One of the most eagerly-awaited events will be the first visit to Switzerland by Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap. The group, who hail from Belfast and perform in English and Irish Gaelic, tackle crude and highly political themes, oscillating between drugs, Irish culture and virulent criticism of the British occupation.

In Interlaken, the Greenfield Festival remains true to its rock and metal DNA. Americans The Offspring, heroes of Californian punk rock in the 1990s, will be sharing the bill with Denmark's Volbeat.

The Caribana Festival (June 18-21), in Crans-près-Céligny, will then take over with a popular line-up including French-speaking artists Mika, Louane, M Pokora and Kendji Girac.

Several Festi'Neuch artists will continue their Swiss tour at the Paléo Festival (July 21-26). Vanessa Paradis, Feu! Chatterton, Adèle Castillon and Miki are also on the bill at the country's biggest open air festival.

One of the young artists to watch this summer is Sam Sauvage. With his deep voice and quirky universe, the 26-year-old French singer has quickly established himself as one of the revelations of the new French-speaking scene. After a stint at Festi'Neuch, he'll be back in French-speaking Switzerland at the Paléo Festival before the Docks in Lausanne at the end of November.

This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 Nick Cave, Sting, and Moby headline the Montreux Jazz Festival's 60th anniversary.