Akchour, An Adventure In Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Akchour – Just a few meters along the dirt trail are enough to reach a spot with crystal-clear water ideal for a swim. Further ahead, the river that follows the route forms a natural pool that once again invites visitors to take a dip. Then, after about an hour of hiking, comes the first major waterfall, the Small Cascade. This ecotourism route, which continues on to the Great Cascade, is located in Akchour, a small village in the province of Chefchaouen, amid the Rif Mountains in northern Morocco.

Known for its deserts, colorful medinas, and fragrant souks, Morocco also offers natural and adventure attractions such as the trails of Akchour, which are part of the vast Talassemtane National Park. From Chefchaouen, the city renowned worldwide for the blue-painted streets of its historic center, it takes about 30 kilometers-less than an hour by car-to reach Akchour.

Akchour is home to two well-known hiking trails. The more accessible of the two is the Waterfalls Trail described above. Its main goal is to reach the Great Cascade, often pictured with crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming, resembling a small paradise nestled among rocks and dense greenery. Reaching it, however, requires about two hours of hiking each way.

Visitors can opt for a shorter route and stop at the first waterfall, the Small Cascade, which is also renowned for its striking beauty, surrounded by rocks and lush vegetation.

But for those who prefer not to venture too far, the Waterfalls Trail offers much more than its main cascades. Along the way are smaller waterfalls, crystal-clear pools, stretches of river that vary from deep to shallow, and small riverside spots where visitors can sit, lie down, enjoy the scenery, have a family picnic, or chat with friends.

The first few kilometers of the trail are also lined with small restaurants, cafés, and service stalls.

Another trail in Akchour leads to a natural rock arch perched high above the surrounding landscape. Known as the God's Bridge Trail, it is somewhat challenging, as hikers must climb the rocky mountainside to reach the arch.

The first kilometers follow a narrow path that can be slippery in places, while much of the route runs alongside a deep valley. Proper footwear and a reasonable level of fitness are essential for tackling this trail. Afraid of heights? You may be better off staying below and cooling off in the area's beautiful natural pools.

Access to the trails begins at an entrance area lined with restaurants and small shops clustered around an open parking lot. From there, the trail to the rock arch is the first one visitors encounter, starting with a steep paved path. The wider Waterfalls Trail begins on the opposite side of the river, reached by crossing the bridge from the parking area.

Whether you prefer a challenging hike or a leisurely outing, Akchour is a wonderful place to spend time in Morocco. Those who enjoy sports, adventure, and being surrounded by nature will feel right at home. Even the drive to the area offers rewards, as travelers are greeted by the Rif Mountains-an excellent reason to stop for photos or simply admire the stunning scenery.

Last May, during a religious holiday in Morocco, foreign visitors shared the trails with local residents who were taking advantage of the peaceful occasion to spend time in nature.

Read the other articles in the series on tourism in Morocco below.

The journalist traveled at the invitation of Royal Air Maroc, Dar Ba Sidi & Spa, and Alizés agency

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Quentin Top/Hans Lucas via AFPIsaura Daniel/ANBAIsaura Daniel/ANBA

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