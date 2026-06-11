MENAFN - USA Art News) Joe Hage steps into view with Barbara Hepworth show at the Courtauld

For years, Joe Hage has been one of the art world's most discreet power brokers. Now the founder of Heni art services is moving into a far more visible role, lending his name to a major Barbara Hepworth exhibition at The Courtauld Gallery in London.

The show, titled The Joseph Hage Aaronson & Bremen Exhibition: Hepworth in Colour, opens on June 12 and runs through September 6. It arrives after Hage was singled out in March by Damien Hirst on the podcast Waldy and Bendy's Adventures in Art, where Hirst described him as his manager and said he also manages Gerhard Richter, the Francis Bacon estate, and Peter Doig. Hirst called him“very quiet” and said he“lives in the shadows,” a description that now feels newly ironic.

The exhibition title itself reflects the backing of Joseph Hage Aaronson & Bremen LLP, a London-based dispute resolution and advisory law firm. The firm is described as providing“comprehensive solutions to complex legal challenges,” though in this case its name also becomes part of the public face of a museum exhibition devoted to one of Britain's most important modern sculptors.

Hepworth's work has long occupied a central place in postwar British art, and a presentation at the Courtauld places her within an institution known for close looking and historical depth. The sponsorship also underscores how art-world influence often operates through networks that remain largely invisible until a name surfaces in public.

Hage's appearance in this context is notable not because it marks a departure from the art market, but because it makes visible a figure who has helped shape it from behind the scenes. The Courtauld show gives that private influence a public frame - and places Hepworth at the center of it.