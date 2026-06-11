Duane Michals Dead: Maker Of Enigmatic Images Dies At 94

MENAFN - USA Art News) Duane Michals, Photographer Who Turned Images Into Stories, Dies at 94

Duane Michals, the American photographer (1932–2026) who made narrative sequences and handwritten text central to his practice, died on June 9 at age 94 in a Manhattan hospital. DC Moore Gallery, which had represented him since 2013, confirmed the news.

Michals built a singular body of work around the idea that one photograph was rarely enough. Rather than treating the camera as a tool for straightforward description, he used it to stage small dramas, philosophical puzzles, and visual loops. His first photography book, Sequences, established the approach that would define his career: multiple images arranged to unfold like a short story.

Among the best-known examples is Death Comes to the Old Lady (1969), a five-part sequence in which Michals's grandmother sits in a wooden chair before a man in a suit, played by the artist's father, enters the frame and appears to carry her away. The Spirit Leaves the Body (1968) presents a similarly uncanny meditation on mortality, showing a nude figure seemingly rising from a body on a bed. In both works, Michals treated death not as an endpoint but as part of a larger cycle.

That concern with repetition, time, and perception deepened in later works such as Things Are Queer (1973), a nine-part sequence that keeps shifting scale and context until the image folds back on itself, and A Story About a Story (1989), which uses text to complicate the act of looking even further. Michals often wrote directly on his photographs, a habit he traced to being self-taught.“When I came on the scene I knew nothing about photography,” he once said.“I never went to a photograph school, which was my saving grace.”

Born on February 18, 1932, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Michals came from a family shaped by industrial labor and immigration: his father was a steelworker, his mother worked as a live-in domestic, and his grandparents had emigrated from Slovakia. That background, along with his refusal to follow academic rules, helped shape an artist who was less interested in recording the visible world than in giving form to thought, memory, and unease.

A 2014 Carnegie Museum of Art retrospective underscored how far his influence had reached. Michals left behind a model of photography that is intimate, literary, and quietly destabilizing - a practice in which images do not simply illustrate ideas, but think through them.