Investornewsbreaks Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY) Plans Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division For Defense Applications

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum Cyber (NASDAQ: QUCY), an autonomous defense technology company developing AI-powered systems for drone warfare, counter-UAS and border security applications, announced plans to establish an Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division at its planned Connecticut defense technology manufacturing complex. The division is intended to supply proprietary 3D-printing materials for the company's planned 80-printer drone production farm while also serving as a revenue-generating business through external sales of its patented EMP-hardened composite filament to defense industry customers.

The company said the initiative supports its strategy of vertical integration across drone manufacturing, materials production and autonomous systems development. Quantum Cyber's patented Formula A composite filament is designed to provide electromagnetic pulse shielding for drone enclosures and electronics housings, while internal production is expected to support future drone manufacturing operations and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

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About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea.

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