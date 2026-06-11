Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods Forecast In Parts Of Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) has warned of relatively heavy rainfall and possible flash floods in parts of the country over the next two days.

In a post on X on Thursday, the ministry said relatively heavy rainfall accompanied by flash floods is forecast from June 12 to 13 in areas within the Helmand and Kabul river basins, as well as some related catchment areas.

According to the ministry, flooding and rising water levels are expected along rivers in Ghazni, Paktika, Khost, Paktia, Logar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, as well as in some related catchment areas.

The ministry urged residents in the affected areas to avoid approaching riverbanks during floods or periods of high water and to alert downstream communities in the event of flooding or rising river levels in order to prevent loss of life.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said on its X account that relatively heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods are expected on Friday in Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni and Paktika provinces.

The ministry said rainfall of between 10 and 25 millimetres is forecast in various areas.

It also warned of relatively strong winds in central, eastern, southeastern, southern and western provinces, with speeds expected to range from 50 to 95 kilometres per hour.

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