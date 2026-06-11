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2026 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference (Excellence In Investing): Date, Speakers, And Tickets

2026 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference (Excellence In Investing): Date, Speakers, And Tickets


2026-06-11 02:06:13
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The 2026 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, also known as Excellence in Investing, takes place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The event brings the Bay Area financial community together for a day of high-conviction investment ideas, with proceeds going to children's causes across the region.

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    2026 Sohn San Francisco: date, venue, and host Where the proceeds go What to expect from the 2026 program Hedge Fund Alpha's prior Sohn San Francisco coverage Sohn San Francisco 2026 FAQ
2026 Sohn San Francisco: date, venue, and host

The conference is organized by the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation (EICCF) and is part of the global Sohn Investment Conference network. It is the marquee West Coast stop on the Sohn calendar, drawing portfolio managers, analysts, and allocators from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and beyond.

    Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Host: Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation Format:...

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