2026 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference (Excellence In Investing): Date, Speakers, And Tickets
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- 2026 Sohn San Francisco: date, venue, and host Where the proceeds go What to expect from the 2026 program Hedge Fund Alpha's prior Sohn San Francisco coverage Sohn San Francisco 2026 FAQ
The conference is organized by the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation (EICCF) and is part of the global Sohn Investment Conference network. It is the marquee West Coast stop on the Sohn calendar, drawing portfolio managers, analysts, and allocators from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and beyond.
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Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco
Host: Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation
Format:...
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