2026 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference (Excellence In Investing): Date, Speakers, And Tickets

The conference is organized by the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation (EICCF) and is part of the global Sohn Investment Conference network. It is the marquee West Coast stop on the Sohn calendar, drawing portfolio managers, analysts, and allocators from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and beyond.

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