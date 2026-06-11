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Qatar Chamber, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Explore Cooperation Opportunities
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber Board Member, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed emphasized the importance of strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Ghana, highlighting the significant opportunities available for partnerships between the private sectors of both countries came during a webinar organized in cooperation with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) on Thursday, with the participation of Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Simon Madjie, along with a number of Qatari and Ghanaian business owners and companies. Al Mohamed also noted that relations between Qatar and Ghana have witnessed notable growth in recent years, supported by high-level visits, exchanges of business delegations, and several cooperation agreements covering various sectors highlighted Qatar's growing interest in Africa, particularly West Africa, noting that Ghana's political stability, favorable business environment, and strategic location make it an attractive destination for Qatari investments and a gateway to regional markets pointed to promising opportunities for cooperation in several sectors, including agriculture, food security, energy, manufacturing, tourism, technology, infrastructure, and financial services, emphasizing that these sectors offer significant potential for establishing mutually beneficial partnerships that support sustainable economic growth in both countries. Al Mohamed reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting closer cooperation between the business communities of Qatar and Ghana and encouraged Qatari investors to explore the investment opportunities available in Ghana. He also invited Ghanaian companies to invest in Qatar, highlighting the country's world-class infrastructure, advanced regulatory framework, and business-friendly environment that supports innovation, investment, and sustainable growth his part, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the State of Qatar, Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing his hope that this meeting would contribute to opening new horizons for cooperation and partnership between the business community in Qatar and Ghana in various sectors the meeting, the Ghanaian side delivered a presentation highlighting the key features of the Ghanaian economy, as well as the main incentives and facilities available to foreign investors. It also outlined the most promising investment sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, financial technology, hospitality and others.
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