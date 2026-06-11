Americana Restaurants Opens First Carpo Store In Qatar Under Exclusive Franchise Partnership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Americana Restaurants International Plc ("Americana Restaurants"), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa ("MENA") and Kazakhstan, and carpo, the international luxury brand celebrated for its artisanal Greek heritage, announced the opening of the first carpo store in Qatar.

The new store, located at Vio Dome, the luxury area near Gate 6 of Villaggio Mall, offers guests the full carpo experience, from its celebrated range of nuts, coffee and chocolates to curated gifting options, delivered through the brand's distinctive hospitality experience.

The opening marks Americana Restaurants' entry into the premium food retail segment under its exclusive partnership with carpo. Americana Restaurants holds the exclusive rights to develop and operate carpo stores in Qatar and Kuwait, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board, commented: "Following its success in the UAE, carpo's launch in Qatar marks an exciting step in its regional growth journey. Renowned for its freshly roasted nuts, handcrafted chocolates, and premium coffees, carpo brings a distinctive blend of quality and craftsmanship that aligns perfectly with Qatar's discerning consumers. Supported by Americana's scale and deep regional expertise, we are confident carpo will become a destination brand in the market."

Kostas Kontopoulos, Founder & CEO, carpo, commented: "Every new carpo destination represents far more than a new location. It is an opportunity to share the values that have guided us since day one: genuine hospitality, uncompromising quality, and meaningful human connection. We are particularly excited about Doha, a city that embraces excellence and appreciates authentic experiences. Through our partnership with Americana Restaurants, we are proud to introduce the carpo experience to Qatar and look forward to becoming part of our guests' everyday rituals and special moments."

The opening in Doha strengthens the brand's presence in the Middle East and underscores Americana Restaurants' commitment to introducing world class concepts across the region.