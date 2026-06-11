Philippines Independence Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the Philippines as you celebrate your Independence Day on June 12.

This year the Philippines and the United States commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations – a bond forged through the sacrifices of World War II and our shared purpose. The United States is unwavering in our ironclad mutual defense commitments as our two countries mark 75 years of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

The United States stands proudly alongside the Philippines in its ASEAN Chair year as friends, partners, and Allies committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. From deepening our growing economic partnership through the Luzon Economic Corridor to the development of secure and resilient critical minerals supply chains. With over four million Filipino-Americans living in the United States and more than 750,000 Americans living in the Philippines, the ties between our peoples and our nations have never been stronger.

The United States looks forward to deepening our collaboration with the people of the Philippines to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the years ahead.