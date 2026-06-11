Claros Analytics Announces New Integration Capabilities And Product Enhancements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Claros Analytics, the nation's leading healthcare actuarial technology firm, is excited to announce new integration capabilities and product enhancements. These developments enable full customization and automation of health plan data inputs and outputs, ranging from automating census data upload into the Claros Analytics applications and custom reporting to natively incorporating Claros projections into an existing platform.

The integration capabilities are available in two ways: an enhancement to the existing products allowing automated data inputs and custom reporting, and ClarosAPI, a two-way API integration for complete automation of data inputs and outputs.

The product enhancement allows clients to access group data within the Claros Analytics platform with a one-time plug and play connection instead of manual data entry or uploads for each group. Custom reporting allows each client to choose the specific output calculations they need for their deliverables.

ClarosAPI, the two-way API integration, allows companies to fully automate data inputs and outputs between their existing platform and the Claros Analytics calculation engine. This provides complete system integration for enriched client deliverables and enhanced data.

“This expansion of our product capabilities is a testament to the hard work of our development team, our commitment to our clients, and our relentless drive for innovation. We are thrilled to offer a dynamic enhancement that enables our clients to scale their plan analyses while offering the market a streamlined way to natively incorporate Claros Analytics insights into their products,” says Todd Owen, Claros Analytics CEO.

Claros Analytics helps companies throughout the industry project and manage health plan cost and risk. Clients use their products to automate actuarial calculations and forecast plan outcomes for any size group, with or without good claims data.

If you would like to learn more about adding Claros Analytics projections to your business, contact... or visit clarosanalytics.