California Educator And Artist Griot B Announces New Single 'Fresh Out,' NPR Tiny Desk Performance And Juneteenth Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brandon "Griot B" Brown, the California-based music artist, educator, entrepreneur and founder of School Yard Rap, is celebrating a series of major milestones this June, including an appearance on NPR's 2026 Tiny Desk Contest "On The Road" Tour, the release of his new single and music video "Fresh Out," an upcoming EP titled Good Trouble, and a free Juneteenth Celebration and Community Care Activation for Los Angeles-area families.

On Friday, June 12, Griot B will perform at Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest "On The Road" Tour, joining artists from across the country on one of music's most respected discovery platforms.

The appearance comes as Griot B releases "Fresh Out," a family-friendly music video inspired by Juneteenth celebrations, neighborhood gatherings, and summer traditions. Set against the backdrop of a community cookout, the video celebrates freedom, family connection, culture, and community while introducing audiences to a new line dance designed for all ages.

"Black music has always told our stories, preserved our history, and brought people together," said Brown. "'Fresh Out' celebrates the spirit of Juneteenth through family, culture, movement, and joy. During Black Music Month, I wanted to create a song that feels like a neighborhood cookout, a family reunion, and a history lesson all at once; something that brings generations together while honoring the journey from freedom delayed to freedom celebrated."

Fans can stream "Fresh Out" now on Apple Music and watch the official music video on YouTube.

The release also serves as an introduction to Good Trouble, Griot B's forthcoming EP inspired by Congressman John Lewis and his call to make "good trouble" in pursuit of justice, equality, and civic participation. Through music and storytelling, the project explores themes of history, freedom, voting rights, leadership, and community action-issues that remain highly relevant as a new generation engages in conversations about democracy, representation, and civic responsibility.

A former educator and school leader, Brown founded School Yard Rap to help students engage with history and culture through music. What began as a classroom initiative has grown into a nationally recognized educational entertainment platform that has reached more than one million students across 228 school districts in 24 states.

School Yard Rap combines music, storytelling, curriculum, live performances, and educational content to help young people connect with history, literacy, leadership, and civic engagement. The organization has generated more than $5 million through educational programming, live productions, and strategic partnerships.

Brown has released eight albums, including the first-ever Black History Album and the first-ever Latino History Album. His work has been presented in more than 2,000 schools and 50 colleges nationwide and has earned a Billboard plaque.

Following his San Francisco appearance, Griot B will return to his Southern California roots to headline a free Juneteenth Celebration and Community Care Activation on Friday, June 19, at the Robert Frost Auditorium in Culver City. The event will feature a live musical production, youth and family programming, community resources, and direct-service activations designed to support local families.

Community resources and giveaways will include:

. Distribution of grocery packages and student backpacks

. Diapers, baby clothing, hygiene products, and family essentials

. CalFresh information and community resource referrals

Limited free tickets remain available to the public via Eventbrite while supplies last.

"Everything we're doing this month, from new music and NPR Tiny Desk to our Juneteenth celebration, is about bringing people together through culture, education, and shared experiences that uplift families and empower young people," said Brown. "At a time when so many people are searching for connection and purpose, we hope these experiences remind audiences that music can do more than entertain; it can educate, inspire, and strengthen communities while helping the next generation understand both their history and their potential."

STREAM "FRESH OUT" ON APPLE MUSIC

WATCH THE OFFICIAL "FRESH OUT" VIDEO ON YOUTUBE



For additional information, music, event details, and tickets, follow @thegriotb or visit .

Editor's Note: Interview opportunities, red carpet access, event credentials, and post-event photo and video assets are available for qualified media outlets. To request interviews with Brandon "Griot B" Brown or coverage opportunities surrounding the Juneteenth Celebration & Community Care Activation, please complete the media registration form link HERE or contact Tosha Whitten at FrontPage Firm PR:....

ABOUT GRIOT B

Brandon "Griot B" Brown is a BMI recording artist, educator, and cultural storyteller whose music sits at the intersection of history, hip-hop, and social impact. The Los Angeles native has released eight studio albums, including the first-ever Black History Album and first-ever Latino History Album, earning a Billboard plaque for his pioneering work in educational music. Often described as "Hamilton for this generation," Griot B's work uses music, storytelling and theatrical stage production to make history, culture, and civic engagement accessible to new audiences.

ABOUT SCHOOL YARD RAP

School Yard Rap is a nationally recognized educational entertainment company founded by educator, entrepreneur, and recording artist Brandon "Griot B" Brown. Through music, storytelling, curriculum, and live performance, the organization helps students engage with history, culture, literacy, leadership, and civic engagement in dynamic and memorable ways. School Yard Rap has reached more than 1 million students across 24 states, performed in more than 2,000 schools and 50 colleges nationwide, and generated more than $1.7 million through educational programming and live productions. Often described as "Hamilton for this generation," School Yard Rap is transforming how young people learn through the power of music and storytelling.