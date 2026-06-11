Who Is Ashwani A? Meet Kerala Influencer Who Earns Rs 1 Crore A Month From Instagram

Meet Ashwini, a social media influencer from Kerala who earns over a crore everymonth without any ads. She's using Instagram's 'Paid Subscription' feature to earn big bucks with her exclusive content.

Forget office jobs or degrees. Today, many social media influencers are earning lakhs. For celebrities, it's even easier-followers and promotional ads just come to them, helping them make a fortune every month.

But can you believe a young woman is earning over ₹1 crore a month without taking a single promotional ad? You better believe it, because this is the new reality. This is the era of influencers like her!

Her name is Ashwini, and she's from Kerala. On Instagram, she goes by 'Purple Halcyon'. Most of her content is quite bold and risqué. You might have seen some creators in Karnataka also earning lakhs by posting similar content. But posting bold videos doesn't guarantee money-you need a bit of luck too.

Whatever the case, Ashwini is raking in crores every single month. The big question on everyone's mind is: what exactly does she do to earn so much without taking any ads?

The answer is simple: she uses Instagram's 'Paid Subscription' feature. Thousands of people, imagining what exclusive videos she might post for money when her public content is already so bold, have become paid subscribers. Only those subscribers would know what kind of content she actually makes for them.

Basically, thanks to people who have extra cash and are willing to pay to see her content, Ashwini is earning in crores. She can tell brands, 'I don't need your promotional ads, likes, or comments.' She's making a killing just from her paid subscriptions.

Apparently, it costs ₹400 a month to see her 'avatar'. She already has 25,000 subscribers. If you do the math, it tells you a lot about people's mindset. In a world where you can watch anything for free on the internet, people are still paying her. Makes you think, doesn't it?