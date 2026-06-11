Palakkad Jail Row: Woman Lawyer's Shocking Claim Sparks Outrage! Read Details

Palakkad: A big fight broke out inside the Palakkad District Jail premises, leading to a police complaint. A woman lawyer, Maya Mayura, has alleged that she was assaulted by her own client's family.

The whole drama happened last Tuesday. Maya had gone to the jail to complete the release formalities for her client, Shruthi, who had just been granted bail. Shruthi was arrested in a case where she allegedly left her husband and children, took gold from the house, and eloped with her boyfriend.

When the lawyer was leaving with Shruthi, her mother and two other people were waiting in the jail compound. Shruthi's mother demanded that she must return home with them.

Medical Negligence: 9-Year-Old Loses Hand, Authorities Respond! Read Details

When Shruthi refused, a scuffle broke out. Maya claims that she was beaten up when she tried to intervene and stop the fight. She also alleged that the group let the air out of her car's tyres.

In her complaint, Maya stated that the family entered the jail compound illegally after visiting hours were over. She also claims that the jail authorities simply stood by and watched the assault happen without doing anything.

The Malampuzha police have now registered a case based on her complaint. The lawyer has also escalated the matter by filing a separate complaint with the District Judge.