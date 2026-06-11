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Complex Of Equipment For Recycling Organic Waste Using The Obtained Thermal Energy
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Energetics offers consumers a Complex of equipment for recycling organic waste using the obtained thermal energy under a manufacturing agreement, as well as services for conducting research in automatic and manual modes, both for individual stages and for the overall process of generating thermal energy from waste, under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description The equipment complex (Stand) is designed to perform research, development, and experimental design work (hereinafter referred to as R&D) on the development of technology and equipment for generating thermal energy using various types of waste containing organic matter as an energy source. The Stand provides an independent supply of heated water for heating industrial premises. The optimum water temperature is maintained automatically.
Scope of the Stand: the Stand is designed to develop equipment and technology for using any type of organic waste in any form (solid, liquid, gaseous, gel-like, aerosols) and in any quantitative ratios of different types of waste to generate thermal energy. When using highly flammable liquid waste (HFW), special spray nozzles must be used. When using waste containing persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and cytostatic pharmaceuticals (CPP), the use of microwave afterburning is mandatory. The output power of the stand is (considered for Gospromnadzor) up to 100 kW (in reality: the unit for obtaining generator gas on dry chips is about 90 kW and the unit for obtaining pyrolysis gas is up to 50 kW).
Brief technical characteristics of the Stand: the Stand ensures that the temperature regime in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas is maintained at a level of at least 800 ° C, which is sufficient for burning most waste containing organic substances. When the microwave afterburner unit is turned on, the temperature reaches 1500 ° C, which is sufficient for burning POPs and CFPs. The Stand allows measuring in real time the temperature parameters of generator gas, pyrolysis gas, the temperature in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas, in the unit for adjusting the temperature of the combustion products of generator gas and pyrolysis gas. The stand is equipped with an automatic smoke removal unit. The Stand can be controlled automatically and manually. The received data is displayed in digital and graphical form.
The components of the Stand:
- unit for obtaining generator gas;
- unit for obtaining pyrolysis gas (pyrogas);
- unit for high-temperature combustion of generator gas and pyrogas;
- microwave afterburning unit;
- unit for regulating the temperature of combustion products of generator gas and pyrogas;
- smoke removal unit;
- water heating unit;
- stand control unit.
A brief description of the components of the Stand can be found on the Institute's website here. (in Russian)
Information on Information on the complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste is posted in the Album of promising developments of the NAS of Belarus organizations for the real sector of the economy (2023) p. 86-87., and in the Catalogue "100 best developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the country's economy for 2022–2023, pp. 76–78. (in Russian)
When conducting scientific research, it is possible to study all stages of the technological process. Therefore, the control unit of the stand includes a manual control panel and an automatic control panel. This allows you to arbitrarily sel ect one stage of the technological process for research and change its parameters manually. The remaining stages of the technological process are controlled by the automatic control panel, which significantly increases the reliability of the results obtained.
The software allows processing data received fr om the pressure sensor and thermocouples, and displaying the waste utilization process in real time. In addition, the software allows the waste utilization process to be carried out automatically.
The software ensures automatic maintenance of the optimal coolant temperature. Advantages and Innovations The Stand ensures that the temperature regime in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas is maintained at a level of at least 800оС, which is sufficient for burning most waste containing organic matter. When the microwave afterburner unit is turned on, the temperature reaches 1500оС, which is sufficient for burning POPs and CFPs. The Stand allows real-time measurement of the temperature parameters of generator gas, pyrolysis gas, the temperature in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas, and in the unit for adjusting the temperature of the combustion products of generator gas and pyrolysis gas. The Stand is equipped with an automatic smoke removal unit. The Stand can be controlled automatically and manually. The obtained data are displayed in digital and graphical form.
Incinerators in which the required temperature is achieved by burning either gas or diesel fuel. The advantage of the developed equipment complex is that there is no need for expensive fuel, moreover, the waste itself is a source of thermal energy.
Not only is hazardous waste neutralized, but thermal energy is also obtained.
The content of harmful substances in the exhaust gases does not exceed the maximum permissible concentrations.
All elements of the equipment complex are easy to manufacture and are made in Promecosystems LLC (Minsk). Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2008 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading organizations for the implementation of science-intensive developments in the economy of the Republic of Belarus.
The main objective of the Institute of Energetics is scientific support for the development of the energy complex of the Republic of Belarus. To this end, the Institute conducts scientific research in the field of energy, participates in the development and provides scientific support for the implementation of state programs of scientific research on energy, energy conservation and local energy resources, solves problems of ensuring energy security and increasing the country's energy independence, conducts energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations, develops measures to improve the efficiency of fuel and energy resources, carries out an examination of scientific, scientific-technical and national economic programs, innovative projects, as well as draft regulatory legal acts, develops, designs and manufactures science-intensive energy-efficient equipment.
The main areas of activity of the Institute:
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the concept of energy security, drawing up forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the energy security concept, preparation of forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Conducting fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of energy, energy saving and energy efficiency;
- Development, production and implementation at industrial, agricultural enterprises, social infrastructure facilities of energy-efficient, energy-saving technologies and equipment;
- Scientific support for the implementation of state programs on energy, energy saving and renewable energy sources;
- Conducting energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations; development of specific consumption standards, measures to improve the efficiency of use;
- Development of methodological recommendations, business plans, design and estimate documentation, technical support for the implementation of work on the modernization of industrial and agricultural enterprises using cogeneration technologies;
- Development, design and production of highly efficient energy-saving equipment, including for the utilization of secondary energy resources;
- Training of highly qualified scientific personnel through postgraduate study.
The list of the Institute's main partners can be found here.
Official website of the Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a Complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste using recovered thermal energy under a manufacturing agreement and services for automated and manual testing of both individual stages and the overall waste-to-thermal energy production process under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing a Complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste using recovered thermal energy and services for automated and manual testing of both individual stages and the overall waste-to-thermal energy production process under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Scope of the Stand: the Stand is designed to develop equipment and technology for using any type of organic waste in any form (solid, liquid, gaseous, gel-like, aerosols) and in any quantitative ratios of different types of waste to generate thermal energy. When using highly flammable liquid waste (HFW), special spray nozzles must be used. When using waste containing persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and cytostatic pharmaceuticals (CPP), the use of microwave afterburning is mandatory. The output power of the stand is (considered for Gospromnadzor) up to 100 kW (in reality: the unit for obtaining generator gas on dry chips is about 90 kW and the unit for obtaining pyrolysis gas is up to 50 kW).
Brief technical characteristics of the Stand: the Stand ensures that the temperature regime in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas is maintained at a level of at least 800 ° C, which is sufficient for burning most waste containing organic substances. When the microwave afterburner unit is turned on, the temperature reaches 1500 ° C, which is sufficient for burning POPs and CFPs. The Stand allows measuring in real time the temperature parameters of generator gas, pyrolysis gas, the temperature in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas, in the unit for adjusting the temperature of the combustion products of generator gas and pyrolysis gas. The stand is equipped with an automatic smoke removal unit. The Stand can be controlled automatically and manually. The received data is displayed in digital and graphical form.
The components of the Stand:
- unit for obtaining generator gas;
- unit for obtaining pyrolysis gas (pyrogas);
- unit for high-temperature combustion of generator gas and pyrogas;
- microwave afterburning unit;
- unit for regulating the temperature of combustion products of generator gas and pyrogas;
- smoke removal unit;
- water heating unit;
- stand control unit.
A brief description of the components of the Stand can be found on the Institute's website here. (in Russian)
Information on Information on the complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste is posted in the Album of promising developments of the NAS of Belarus organizations for the real sector of the economy (2023) p. 86-87., and in the Catalogue "100 best developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the country's economy for 2022–2023, pp. 76–78. (in Russian)
When conducting scientific research, it is possible to study all stages of the technological process. Therefore, the control unit of the stand includes a manual control panel and an automatic control panel. This allows you to arbitrarily sel ect one stage of the technological process for research and change its parameters manually. The remaining stages of the technological process are controlled by the automatic control panel, which significantly increases the reliability of the results obtained.
The software allows processing data received fr om the pressure sensor and thermocouples, and displaying the waste utilization process in real time. In addition, the software allows the waste utilization process to be carried out automatically.
The software ensures automatic maintenance of the optimal coolant temperature. Advantages and Innovations The Stand ensures that the temperature regime in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas is maintained at a level of at least 800оС, which is sufficient for burning most waste containing organic matter. When the microwave afterburner unit is turned on, the temperature reaches 1500оС, which is sufficient for burning POPs and CFPs. The Stand allows real-time measurement of the temperature parameters of generator gas, pyrolysis gas, the temperature in the high-temperature combustion unit of generator gas and pyrolysis gas, and in the unit for adjusting the temperature of the combustion products of generator gas and pyrolysis gas. The Stand is equipped with an automatic smoke removal unit. The Stand can be controlled automatically and manually. The obtained data are displayed in digital and graphical form.
Incinerators in which the required temperature is achieved by burning either gas or diesel fuel. The advantage of the developed equipment complex is that there is no need for expensive fuel, moreover, the waste itself is a source of thermal energy.
Not only is hazardous waste neutralized, but thermal energy is also obtained.
The content of harmful substances in the exhaust gases does not exceed the maximum permissible concentrations.
All elements of the equipment complex are easy to manufacture and are made in Promecosystems LLC (Minsk). Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Textile & Fashion
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2008 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading organizations for the implementation of science-intensive developments in the economy of the Republic of Belarus.
The main objective of the Institute of Energetics is scientific support for the development of the energy complex of the Republic of Belarus. To this end, the Institute conducts scientific research in the field of energy, participates in the development and provides scientific support for the implementation of state programs of scientific research on energy, energy conservation and local energy resources, solves problems of ensuring energy security and increasing the country's energy independence, conducts energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations, develops measures to improve the efficiency of fuel and energy resources, carries out an examination of scientific, scientific-technical and national economic programs, innovative projects, as well as draft regulatory legal acts, develops, designs and manufactures science-intensive energy-efficient equipment.
The main areas of activity of the Institute:
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the concept of energy security, drawing up forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the energy security concept, preparation of forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Conducting fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of energy, energy saving and energy efficiency;
- Development, production and implementation at industrial, agricultural enterprises, social infrastructure facilities of energy-efficient, energy-saving technologies and equipment;
- Scientific support for the implementation of state programs on energy, energy saving and renewable energy sources;
- Conducting energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations; development of specific consumption standards, measures to improve the efficiency of use;
- Development of methodological recommendations, business plans, design and estimate documentation, technical support for the implementation of work on the modernization of industrial and agricultural enterprises using cogeneration technologies;
- Development, design and production of highly efficient energy-saving equipment, including for the utilization of secondary energy resources;
- Training of highly qualified scientific personnel through postgraduate study.
The list of the Institute's main partners can be found here.
Official website of the Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a Complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste using recovered thermal energy under a manufacturing agreement and services for automated and manual testing of both individual stages and the overall waste-to-thermal energy production process under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing a Complex of equipment for the disposal of organic waste using recovered thermal energy and services for automated and manual testing of both individual stages and the overall waste-to-thermal energy production process under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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