Edwin By Nelson Named“Enhanced Curriculum Solution Of The Year” In 2026 Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Educational Technology Companies and Visionaries Shaping the Future of Learning

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Nelson, Canada's leading education content provider, has been selected as winner of the“Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Nelson's Edwin platform.

Edwin is designed to support the full teaching and learning cycle, helping educators move from planning to instruction, assessment, differentiation, and next steps with trusted, curriculum-connected resources in one place.

Through Edwin, teachers can access long-range plans, unit plans, lesson guidance, interactive resources, multimedia content, and formative assessment tools aligned to curriculum expectations. These supports are designed to help educators understand where students are in their learning, plan with purpose, deliver instruction, monitor progress, and respond to student needs.

Edwin also provides teachers with classroom-level insight through formative assessments, progress checks, and dashboards that make it easier to see student understanding and determine next steps. For students, Edwin offers tools that support engagement, organization, and independent learning, including notes, highlights, self-check questions, and accessible learning resources.

“Edwin combines trusted curriculum expertise with modern digital learning technology,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough.“By bringing curriculum resources, instructional planning, and assessment together in one place, Edwin reduces the complexity teachers face when navigating multiple digital tools. The platform stands out for its ability to support the real workflow of teaching while creating a more consistent experience for educators and students.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

“While many platforms address only one part of the learning process, Edwin has been designed around how teaching actually happens in classrooms. What sets Edwin apart is not just adoption, but consistent use. Hundreds of thousands of teachers across Canada have brought Edwin into their daily practice,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Nelson.“It is extremely special to receive this award from EdTech Breakthrough. We'll continue to enhance Edwin, aligning technology with the real workflow of teaching, helping educators spend less time managing tools and more time supporting meaningful learning for every student.”

Edwin provides access to more than 30,000 curriculum-aligned instructional resources across core subjects for Grades 1–12. Resources are developed and reviewed by experienced educators and subject-matter experts, with support for whole-class instruction, small-group learning, and independent student work.

The Edwin Library allows teachers to search by subject, keyword, and curriculum connection, while Edwin Collections help educators and students organize resources for lessons, units, or areas of inquiry. Edwin also includes accessible reading and learning tools, including text-to-speech, videos, interactive features, notes, highlights, and self-check opportunities that help students engage with content in different ways.

Together, these tools make Edwin a comprehensive digital learning platform that supports consistent, curriculum-aligned teaching and learning while giving educators the flexibility to meet the needs of their classrooms.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nelson

Nelson is Canada's leading K–12 educational publisher and learning technology company, supporting educators and students with trusted content, digital solutions, and classroom resources for more than a century. Nelson works alongside educators and education systems across Canada to create learning experiences that are practical, engaging, and built for today's classrooms.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson 213.255.3658...