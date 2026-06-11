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Growing Interest In Global Living And Cross Border Investments Sets The Stage For International Property Expo 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 11, 2026: As Indian investors increasingly look beyond traditional markets in pursuit of portfolio diversification, global mobility and long term wealth creation, interest in both domestic and
international real estate opportunities continues to grow. Reflecting this evolving landscape, the International Property Expo 2026 aims to
bring together developers, investment advisors, property consultants and
industry stakeholders to facilitate discussions around emerging real estate trends, investment considerations and opportunities across
geographies.
Organised by NKN Media, the International Property Expo 2026 will convene developers, investors and industry stakeholders from India, the UAE, Canada and other international markets. The two day event, scheduled to be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 4 and 5 July 2026, will feature participation from leading developers including Emaar,
Westbank, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Sobha Realty, Binghatti, Ellington Properties, Reportage Properties, BNW Developments, Dugasta
Properties, AFM Developments, Nshama, HRE Development, Bhutani Infra,
SPR India and Origen Realty, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with developers and sector experts while exploring residential, luxury and investment focused projects
across a range of property markets.
The event will also witness the presence of noted personalities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Their association reflects the growing appeal of global lifestyles, international mobility and overseas investment opportunities among Indian audiences, while highlighting the increasing mainstream interest in international real estate.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO and
Managing Director, NKN Media, said, "Real estate today is shaped by
increasingly interconnected markets and evolving investor expectations. Buyers are seeking not only strong assets, but also access to
opportunities that align with their long term financial goals and lifestyle aspirations. Through the International Property Expo 2026, we seek to create an environment where developers, advisors and investors can exchange perspectives, build meaningful connections and make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape."_
The event comes at a time when overseas property investment is attracting growing attention from Indian investors seeking access to new markets and asset classes. In addition to property showcases, the expo will feature expert consultations, market insights and networking
opportunities with developers and advisors. Discussions will cover
ownership frameworks, market dynamics and factors influencing investment
decisions across the global real estate sector.
With participation from developers, investors, wealth managers, family offices and industry leaders, the International Property Expo 2026 is expected to bring together diverse perspectives from across the real estate ecosystem. The event aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and foster greater understanding of opportunities shaping the future of domestic and international property markets.
About NKN Media:
NKN Media is a media and business ecosystem company engaged in creating
intellectual properties, investment platforms and industry initiatives across entrepreneurship, real estate, leadership and business sectors. Its portfolio includes Falcons of Majlis, Dubai Property Expo, Indo UAE
Property Expo, Ultimate Realty Awards, and Icons of the UAE, aimed at fostering collaboration, market connectivity and industry growth across India and the UAE.
international real estate opportunities continues to grow. Reflecting this evolving landscape, the International Property Expo 2026 aims to
bring together developers, investment advisors, property consultants and
industry stakeholders to facilitate discussions around emerging real estate trends, investment considerations and opportunities across
geographies.
Organised by NKN Media, the International Property Expo 2026 will convene developers, investors and industry stakeholders from India, the UAE, Canada and other international markets. The two day event, scheduled to be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 4 and 5 July 2026, will feature participation from leading developers including Emaar,
Westbank, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Sobha Realty, Binghatti, Ellington Properties, Reportage Properties, BNW Developments, Dugasta
Properties, AFM Developments, Nshama, HRE Development, Bhutani Infra,
SPR India and Origen Realty, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with developers and sector experts while exploring residential, luxury and investment focused projects
across a range of property markets.
The event will also witness the presence of noted personalities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Their association reflects the growing appeal of global lifestyles, international mobility and overseas investment opportunities among Indian audiences, while highlighting the increasing mainstream interest in international real estate.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO and
Managing Director, NKN Media, said, "Real estate today is shaped by
increasingly interconnected markets and evolving investor expectations. Buyers are seeking not only strong assets, but also access to
opportunities that align with their long term financial goals and lifestyle aspirations. Through the International Property Expo 2026, we seek to create an environment where developers, advisors and investors can exchange perspectives, build meaningful connections and make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape."_
The event comes at a time when overseas property investment is attracting growing attention from Indian investors seeking access to new markets and asset classes. In addition to property showcases, the expo will feature expert consultations, market insights and networking
opportunities with developers and advisors. Discussions will cover
ownership frameworks, market dynamics and factors influencing investment
decisions across the global real estate sector.
With participation from developers, investors, wealth managers, family offices and industry leaders, the International Property Expo 2026 is expected to bring together diverse perspectives from across the real estate ecosystem. The event aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and foster greater understanding of opportunities shaping the future of domestic and international property markets.
About NKN Media:
NKN Media is a media and business ecosystem company engaged in creating
intellectual properties, investment platforms and industry initiatives across entrepreneurship, real estate, leadership and business sectors. Its portfolio includes Falcons of Majlis, Dubai Property Expo, Indo UAE
Property Expo, Ultimate Realty Awards, and Icons of the UAE, aimed at fostering collaboration, market connectivity and industry growth across India and the UAE.
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