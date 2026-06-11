Russian Forces Launch 48 Attacks Since Start Of Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 16:00 on Thursday, June 11.

Russian forces shelled the border settlements of Ryzhivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Neskuchne, Sopich, Rohizne, Budky, Rozhkovychi, and Vyntorivka in the Sumy region, as well as Senkivka, Zaliznyi Mist, and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 27 artillery strikes.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops made three attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Starytsia, Odradne, and toward Kolodiazne.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, or Oleksandrivka sectors.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten Russian attempts to advance toward Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Lyman. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two Russian assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Zakitne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Illinivka.

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The heaviest fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian forces have attempted 21 times since the start of the day to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as toward Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, and Dorozhnie. Four engagements remain underway.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks near Rybne and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops launched one assault near Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy offensive action aimed toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes have been reported in other sectors, and no enemy attempts to advance were recorded there.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukraine currently maintains a 1.5-to-1 advantage over Russian forces in the use of FPV drones, and that this advantage has continued to grow in recent months.