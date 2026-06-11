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Russian Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leave 12 People Injured

Russian Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leave 12 People Injured


2026-06-11 01:36:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported on Telegra by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

The attacks involved drones and guided aerial bombs.

In the Nikopol district, Russian strikes targeted the towm of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. Damage was reported to a bank branch, an administrative building, a gas station, private homes, and vehicles.

Five people were injured in the district: two men aged 21 and 19, two women aged 61 and 57, and a 15-year-old girl. All will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Vasylkivka community. Nearly 20 private houses, garages, vehicles, and outbuildings were damaged.

Seven people were injured there, including five women and two men. A 64-year-old woman is in serious condition. Three other victims were hospitalized, while three will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russian forces also attacked the Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a gas station.

Read also: Russian drones attack border villages in Chernihiv region, civilian woman injured

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian troops had launched nearly 30 drone and aerial bomb attacks on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region between the evening of June 10 and the morning of June 11. Those attacks killed one person and injured 16 others.

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