Ukrainian Forces Release Footage Of Strike On Bridge In Armiansk And Nearly 50 Russian Supply Trucks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video of the special operation was published on the YouTube channel of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

“Unique footage of the strike on the bridge in Armiansk and trucks carrying ammunition and fuel,” the unit said in a statement accompanying the video.

The regiment stated that no intact bridges remain for Russian logistics routes connecting occupied Crimea with the mainland.

According to the military, the operation involved a series of precision strikes carried out during the night of June 11.

“In the strike zone near the bridge in Armiansk, up to 50 trucks were concentrated and prepared for deployment to the Huliaipole sector,” the statement said.

Military personnel added that the bridge itself had already been rendered inoperable by FirePoint systems and did not require a repeat strike.

“The bridge has been disabled, and a key enemy logistics route has been completely paralyzed,” the regiment stated.

The operation was reportedly conducted through the joint multidomain center Phalanha, involving the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, and the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center.

According to the military, the strikes were intended to weaken Russia's 37th and 64th Motor Rifle Brigades, the formations currently facing Ukrainian forces in that sector.

Two bridges damaged infollowing drone attack, social media report

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi recently stated that Ukraine could soon isolate occupied Crimea by establishing full control over the strategically important Novorossiya highway.

Photo: Pixabay (illustrative image)