Vice President Of Palestine Sends Congratulatory Letter To First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
"Excellency,
It gives me great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations as you commemorate the Republic of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
I take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for Azerbaijan's principled support for the Palestinian cause and for the enduring friendship between our two countries, founded on mutual respect, solidarity, and cooperation. We reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our bilateral relations and enhancing coordination across all fields, in support of our mutual interests and in the service of our friendly peoples.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, along with my best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.
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