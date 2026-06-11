PM Asks States To Focus On Investment, Skilling And Ease Of Doing Business To Achieve Viksit Bharat

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on state governments to take the lead in attracting investments, improving ease of doing business and building a skilled workforce, as the Niti Aayog Governing Council mapped out a coordinated path to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The meeting, held under the theme 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047', was the first to include chief ministers from all 28 states. Modi called on states to drive growth from state capitals down to urban local bodies, and to attract investment from countries with which India has signed free trade agreements-a push that comes as foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows stayed below $100 billion in FY26.

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Artificial intelligence and data centres were highlighted as key growth sectors, with the Prime Minister urging states to treat AI as an opportunity rather than a disruption and to build future-ready skilling pipelines in partnership with industry. He also called for district-level gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, a focused intervention in 100 districts along the lines of the Aspirational Districts Programme, and a stronger push for the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

The council also deliberated on threats, including cyber fraud, drug abuse, and potential El Niño disruptions to agricultural output-with Modi urging states to promote water conservation and natural farming. Energy security, amid the West Asia war, was flagged as a concern requiring coordinated centre-state action, though Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said no chief minister had sought assistance related to the geopolitical situation.

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Addressing the media after the meeting, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said that discussions centred on inclusive human development and the role of states in accelerating growth through better governance, investment promotion and district-level planning.

Focus on skills, AI and human development

Besides investment promotion and decentralised development, the Governing Council stressed the need to create a future-ready workforce. States were urged to strengthen education, skilling and human capital development programmes to ensure that India's demographic dividend translates into a development dividend. Highlighting that nearly 70 crore Indians are below the age of 25, the Prime Minister called upon states to equip young people with skills needed for emerging sectors and future economic opportunities.

Artificial intelligence and data centres were identified as key growth areas. The Prime Minister said that AI should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a challenge and stressed the need to equip people with future-ready skills to participate in the evolving digital economy.

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The meeting also deliberated on challenges such as cyber fraud and drug abuse, with the Prime Minister calling for preventive measures, awareness campaigns and stronger governance mechanisms. On the agriculture front, he urged states to promote water conservation, natural farming, and organic practices amid concerns about El Niño conditions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, noting that farmers had purchased around 11 lakh tonnes of organic manure during the current kharif season, reflecting increasing confidence in natural farming methods.