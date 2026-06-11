CJP's Five Demands: Compensation For Paper Leaks, 72-Hr Backup For Re-Exams And Independent Tech Audits

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder on 11 June launched a nationwide agitation here demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and released an 'exam manifesto' which demanded compensation for students in the event of a paper leak.

Hundreds of students and young supporters gathered at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune in the youth movement's latest show of strength.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and former Boston University student, addressed supporters and announced plans for protests in other cities and said supporters would return to New Delhi later this month if the education minister did not step down. The next leg of protests will be held in Lucknow on Friday, the CJP said.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What are the five demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding exam reforms?⌵

The CJP's five demands include compensation for paper leaks, mandatory 72-hour backup re-exams, paper checking for paper exams, automatic age-limit extensions for delayed exams, and mandatory independent tech audits.

2Why is the Cockroach Janta Party protesting against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?⌵

The CJP is protesting due to alleged exam irregularities, including recent paper leaks and delays in examination results, asserting that these issues jeopardize students' futures.

3How does the CJP propose to handle exam cancellations or leaks?⌵

The CJP demands a mandatory 72-hour backup re-exam schedule, ensuring that if an exam is canceled or compromised, it can be conducted within three days.

4What compensation is the CJP proposing for students in case of exam disruptions?⌵

The CJP proposes that students receive ₹10,000 for their expenses related to travel, accommodation, and preparation for any canceled or leaked exams, in addition to further compensation for delays in results.

5Should students be worried about age-limit restrictions if exams are delayed according to CJP's demands?⌵

No, the CJP insists that age limits should automatically be extended by the length of any delay, asserting that students should not lose job opportunities due to the government's failures in exam management.

“The government cannot ignore the youth,” Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to lead the campaign, told reporters.

The movement emerged in May, after Supreme Court judge Surya Kant's remarks comparing some unemployed youth to“cockroaches” triggered outrage. Supporters embraced the term as a symbol of resilience, helping the group amass more than 22 million followers on Instagram.

The movement's message has since expanded to include concerns over unemployment, rising living costs and government accountability.

The CJP has announced its five exam reform demands as follows:

1. Paper leak hardship compensation: If an exam is cancelled, leaked, or delayed at the last minute, students must be compensated for the government's failure, said the movement in a press statement.

₹10,000 to each student to cover costs of trains

“Students spend money on travel, accommodation, coaching, study material, and preparation. They also bear immense mental stress when exams are disrupted. The government should provide ₹10,000 to each student to cover costs of trains, buses, accommodation, and psychological hardship,” it said,

For delayed exam results beyond one month, each student should get additional 10,000 per month for administrative failure, the demand read.

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2. Mandatory 72-Hour backup Re-Exam: Every major examination must have a pre-determined backup day and a complete contingency plan in place before the exam is conducted, CJP demanded.

If an exam is cancelled, leaked, compromised, or disrupted for any reason, authorities should be prepared to conduct a re-exam within 72 hours, it said.

Students should not be left waiting for weeks or months because the government failed to plan for foreseeable contingencies, CJP said

3. Paper Checking for Paper Exams: If students are writing an exam on paper, then that exam should be checked on paper, CJP said.

Governments and examination authorities should not rush to introduce technology into the evaluation process when basic educational infrastructure remains unequal across the country, it said.

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“Until every school and examination centre has access to reliable, high-quality technological facilities, paper-based exams should be evaluated through a transparent paper-based process,” read the statement adding that the technology should be used to strengthen education, not to create new doubts about fairness and accountability.

4. Automatic Age-Limit Extensions for Delayed Exams: No student should lose a job opportunity because the government delayed an exam, CJP said.

“Whenever an exam is postponed, cancelled, or its results are delayed, the age limit must automatically be extended by the length of the delay. The government's failure should not reduce a student's chances,” it read.

5. Mandatory Independent Tech Audits: For all computer-based exams, an independent third-party audit must be conducted at every exam centre at least 7 days before the exam, the CJP demanded

“Hardware, software, internet connectivity, and infrastructure must be tested in advance. If a centre fails the audit, it must be replaced immediately. Students should not suffer because of preventable technical failures,” the demand read.

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Further, every examination should carry a unique QR code allowing students to access information related to the technology vendors, audit certifications, and technical compliance of the examination syste, read the demand.

Students should not suffer because of preventable technical failures.

“Exam tenders cannot be illegitimately handed to the friends and family of elected Ministers for their personal gain,” it read.

(With agency inputs)