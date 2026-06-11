DDA Plans To Plant 23 Lakh Native Saplings In Drive Starting In July

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated an extensive plantation drive across the National Capital, with plans to nurture nearly 23 lakh native saplings comprising trees, shrubs and bushes, an official said on Thursday.

The drive, being launched from the first week of July at the instruction of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandu, is proposed to be planted across approximately 1,000 acres of land, equivalent to nearly 4 square kilometres, across multiple locations in Delhi.

It would be undertaken at multiple locations across Delhi, including 675 DDA parks, four Ridge areas, namely South Central Ridge, Nanakpura Ridge, Central Ridge and Northern Ridge, as well as six biodiversity parks under identified intervention zones and green corridors.

He has said that he, as well as his office, will personally monitor the plantation drive as it progresses.

The proposed large-scale plantation programme aims to strengthen Delhi's green cover, enhance biodiversity, improve ecological resilience, and contribute to a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable city, the statement said.

As per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, the DDA is substantially expanding Delhi's green footprint and strengthening its ecological infrastructure. The initiative is expected to bring nearly 2.9 per cent of the city's total geographical area under a focused programme of urban afforestation and ecological restoration.

The proposed plantation activities are scheduled to commence in the first week of July and continue up to mid-September, focusing on increasing native and climate-resilient species.

These species will enhance biodiversity value, strengthen carbon sequestration potential, improve microclimatic regulation and enhance ecological connectivity across Delhi's green systems.

The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to improvements in air quality, groundwater recharge, habitat creation, and overall urban liveability, said the statement.

As per the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, special emphasis is being laid on ecological restoration, climate resilience and protection of Delhi's vital Ridge ecosystem through focused interventions in Ridge and Aravalli landscapes, Yamuna floodplain areas, urban forests and biodiversity parks, as well as roadside and drain-side green corridors, institutional and community green spaces.

The preparatory works for the plantation drive are already underway and include site identification and demarcation, soil preparation and pit digging, development of irrigation arrangements, species selection based on ecological suitability, strengthening of nursery stocks and plantation logistics, as well as planning of maintenance and monitoring mechanisms to ensure sustainable growth, effective upkeep and long-term survival of the plantations, said the statement.