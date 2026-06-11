Niman Ranch Regenerative Beef Named“Organic Product Of The Year” In 2026 Mindful Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westminster, Colo., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Mindful Awards Program today announced that premium meat brand Niman Ranch won theaward for its Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) Grass-Fed Beef.

Niman Ranch's ROCTM beef is the first 100% grass-fed program sourced entirely from domestic family ranchers and brought to market at scale. By combining elite Angus genetics with rigorous environmental stewardship, the program delivers a nutrient-dense product with steakhouse-quality marbling that disrupts the narrative that grass-fed organic beef is lean or inconsistent.

The program currently spans 105,000 U.S. acres of regenerative organic rangeland, with a roadmap to reach 250,000 acres by 2028. ROCTM criteria represent the gold standard for regenerative certifications, with USDA Organic as the core foundation and requiring third-party verification across three additional pillars:



Soil Health: Adaptive rotational grazing that restores pastures, builds soil carbon and increases water retention.

Animal Welfare: Cattle are 100% grass-fed and finished, pasture-raised for life and Certified Humane®. Social Fairness: Direct investment in rural communities through premium pay and guaranteed markets for family ranchers.

“Niman Ranch has applied a culinary-first lens to regenerative agriculture, proving that environmental stewardship and steakhouse-quality dining are not mutually exclusive,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards.“For bringing top-quality beef regeneratively raised right here in the U.S., we are proud to award them with Organic Product of the Year!”

By committing to U.S. born, raised and harvested cattle, Niman Ranch provides a transparent organic solution that brings the benefits of regenerative agriculture to American soil and rural ranching communities. An estimated 95% of organic beef sold in the U.S. is imported from abroad. Niman Ranch is the only program offering both USDA Choice and Prime ROCTM beef.

“We believe that for the regenerative and organic movements to thrive, the product must deliver an exceptional eating experience that keeps consumers coming back,” said John Tarpoff II, Niman Ranch's Vice President of Beef.“Years went into building this beef program, from ranch to plate, and we are grateful for everyone joining us in this soil health journey.”

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the CPG industry.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. The protein of choice for America's most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones – ever.

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Niman Ranch's Regenerative Beef Wins Organic Product of the Year Award Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Certified Grass-Fed Ribeye

CONTACT: Alicia LaPorte Niman Ranch 860-869-9788...