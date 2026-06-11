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Tinder Names Monica Earle Global Head Of Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Tinder has named Monica Earle global head of communications, bringing in the former Duolingo communications executive to lead communications for the Match Group-owned dating platform.
Earle joined Tinder this month after nearly five years at Duolingo, where she most recently served as director of public relations and communications. She is based in New York.
In a LinkedIn post announcing the move, Earle said she was drawn to brands that are part of everyday culture and conversation, noting that she met her husband on Tinder 10 years ago. She described the role as an opportunity to help tell a broader story about connection, community and trust as the ways people meet continue to evolve.
Before joining Tinder, Earle spent four years and nine months at Duolingo. Prior to that, she worked at Archetype.
Tinder is Match Group's largest brand. The company also owns dating platforms including Hinge, OkCupid, Match and Plenty of Fish.
Earle joined Tinder this month after nearly five years at Duolingo, where she most recently served as director of public relations and communications. She is based in New York.
In a LinkedIn post announcing the move, Earle said she was drawn to brands that are part of everyday culture and conversation, noting that she met her husband on Tinder 10 years ago. She described the role as an opportunity to help tell a broader story about connection, community and trust as the ways people meet continue to evolve.
Before joining Tinder, Earle spent four years and nine months at Duolingo. Prior to that, she worked at Archetype.
Tinder is Match Group's largest brand. The company also owns dating platforms including Hinge, OkCupid, Match and Plenty of Fish.
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