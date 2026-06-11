Redeemed Water & Plumbing Owner Tony Surles Recognized In Texas Water Quality Association Member Spotlight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ODESSA, TX, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODESSA, TX - June 11, 2026 - -

Redeemed Water & Plumbing, a trusted provider of residential plumbing and water treatment services throughout Odessa, Midland, and the greater Permian Basin, is proud to announce that owner Tony Surles has recently been featured in the Texas Water Quality Association (TWQA) Member Spotlight, recognizing his commitment to improving water quality and delivering exceptional service to customers across West Texas.

As a licensed and insured plumbing and water treatment company based in Odessa, Redeemed Water & Plumbing has earned a strong reputation for honest service, upfront flat-rate pricing, and dependable workmanship. The recognition from the Texas Water Quality Association highlights Surles' dedication to the water treatment industry and his ongoing efforts to help homeowners and businesses address the unique water challenges commonly found throughout the Permian Basin.

Redeemed Water & Plumbing specializes in both plumbing and water treatment solutions, offering services that include water softener installation, reverse osmosis systems, water heater repair and replacement, drain cleaning, pipe repair, fixture installation, and complete plumbing services for residential properties. The company is particularly known for helping West Texas residents combat hard water issues through customized water treatment recommendations and professionally installed filtration systems.

Throughout Odessa, Midland, and surrounding communities, hard water remains one of the most common concerns for homeowners. Mineral buildup can negatively impact plumbing systems, appliances, fixtures, and overall water quality. Redeemed Water & Plumbing works closely with customers to identify the most effective solutions for their homes, helping improve water quality while protecting valuable plumbing infrastructure.

Founded on principles of integrity, transparency, and quality workmanship, the company has distinguished itself by providing clear communication and straightforward pricing without high-pressure sales tactics. Every service call is approached with a commitment to educating customers, delivering practical solutions, and ensuring work is completed correctly the first time.

"This recognition from the Texas Water Quality Association is truly an honor," said Tony Surles, Owner of Redeemed Water & Plumbing. "Water quality plays a critical role in the health, comfort, and daily lives of families throughout West Texas. Being recognized by an organization dedicated to advancing water quality standards reinforces our mission to serve our community with honesty, professionalism, and solutions that genuinely improve the quality of life for our customers. I'm grateful for the support of our customers, industry peers, and the entire Redeemed Water & Plumbing team who make this possible every day."

Surles has built the company around a customer-first philosophy, emphasizing trust, education, and long-term relationships. Rather than simply fixing immediate plumbing issues, Redeemed Water & Plumbing focuses on helping customers understand the underlying causes of water and plumbing problems so they can make informed decisions about their homes and businesses.

In addition to its water treatment expertise, the company offers a full range of plumbing services, including water heater installation and repair, drain cleaning, pipe replacement, gas line services, plumbing maintenance, and emergency plumbing support. Their team serves homeowners and residents throughout Odessa, Midland, West Odessa, and surrounding Permian Basin communities.

The recent Texas Water Quality Association Member Spotlight recognition further reinforces Redeemed Water & Plumbing's position as a trusted resource for plumbing and water treatment solutions in West Texas. As demand for water quality improvements continues to grow throughout the region, the company remains committed to delivering reliable service, expert recommendations, and exceptional customer care.

For more information about Redeemed Water & Plumbing or to schedule service, visit or call (432) 202-6790.

About Redeemed Water & Plumbing

Redeemed Water & Plumbing is a licensed and insured plumbing and water treatment company headquartered in Odessa, Texas. Serving residential customers throughout Odessa, Midland, and the greater Permian Basin, the company specializes in water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, water filtration, plumbing repairs, water heaters, drain cleaning, pipe repair, and complete plumbing solutions. Known for honest diagnostics, upfront flat-rate pricing, and dependable workmanship, Redeemed Water & Plumbing is committed to helping customers improve both their plumbing systems and water quality.

###

For more information about Redeemed Water & Plumbing, contact the company here:

Redeemed Water & Plumbing

Tony Surles

(432) 202-6790

...

2900 N Alleghaney Ave

Odessa, TX, 79764

CONTACT: Tony Surles