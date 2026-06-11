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Eightfold AI Announces Winners Of Its 2026 Pathfinder Awards


2026-06-11 12:01:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global talent leaders recognized for turning innovative workforce strategies into measurable business impact

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the winners of its 2026 Pathfinder Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals driving transformational change in HR and redefining the talent experience through the use of talent intelligence, agentic AI, and other innovations.

Presented at Cultivate, Eightfold's flagship talent and AI event, the Pathfinder Awards celebrate the visionaries, innovators, and talent leaders who are charting new ways forward in work. This year's finalists and winners were selected from customer submissions highlighting measurable business outcomes, innovative workforce strategies, and the strategic application of Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform to address complex talent challenges at scale.

“As organizations navigate rapid change driven by AI, the most successful leaders are rethinking how talent is attracted, developed, and deployed,” said Varun Kacholia, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Eightfold AI.“This year's Pathfinder Award winners are setting a new standard for skills-based workforce transformation, demonstrating how innovative talent strategies can deliver measurable impact for people and the business.”

2026 Pathfinder Organizations – Finalists and Winners

Talent Attraction
This award honors organizations achieving exceptional results in hiring top talent through innovative strategies, advanced technology, and inclusive practices that exceed traditional recruitment models and drive organizational success.

North America

  • Morgan Stanley (Winner)
  • Albemarle
  • Keurig Dr Pepper

EMEA / APAC

  • STMicroelectronics (Winner)
  • International SOS
  • Kering

Career Compass
This award celebrates organizations excelling in strategic talent management, fostering growth, empowering employees, and building a future-ready workforce through continuous development, leadership cultivation, and workforce alignment with business goals.

North America

  • Salesforce (Winner)
  • General Dynamics Information Technology

EMEA / APAC

  • UNIQA Insurance Group (Winner)
  • Arcadis
  • Wipro

AI Innovation
This award honors organizations turning the future of work into a reality by moving beyond basic automation to embrace agentic AI as a Digital Worker.

  • Mercado Libre (Winner)
  • Quality Automotive Services
  • Softtek

Workforce Innovation
This award recognizes public sector organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in facilitating workforce mobility, talent sharing, and skill development across agencies or departments.

  • Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Employment and Training Division (Winner)
  • British Council
  • New York State Department of Labor

Pathfinder of the Year
This award celebrates the visionary leaders who drive transformative initiatives and innovative talent strategies, prioritize people and skills, demonstrate forward-thinking leadership that drives impactful workforce outcomes, and inspire the HR community through thought leadership.

  • Jessica Crews, Keurig Dr Pepper (Winner)
  • Cristina Anculescu, UNIQA Insurance Group

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit

Media Contact
Eightfold Communications
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