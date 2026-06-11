Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges GRAIL, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Grail Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Grail securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/GRAL.

Grail Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants misrepresented the likelihood of achieving the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III–IV cancers in Grail's NHS-Galleri trial, creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information supporting such outcome while concealing adverse facts that diminished that possibility;

(2) Defendants' optimism regarding the NHS-Galleri study's prospects was overstated and lacked a reasonable basis; and

(3) Defendants' confidence based on purportedly 'Positive Top-Line Results' and prior studies was misleading, as it ignored emerging data trends and other information suggesting that the trial's three-year timeframe was insufficient to demonstrate achievement of the primary endpoint, rendering Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Grail Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Grail you have until August 4, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Grail Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Grail Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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