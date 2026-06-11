FIFA World Cup 2026 Begins Tonight: Five Reasons This Tournament Will Be Historic

FIFA World Cup 2026 begins tonight with several historic firsts. It will be biggest World Cup ever with 48 teams. Mexico becomes the first country to host tournament three times, while Messi and Ronaldo could make their final FIFA WC appearances.

The countdown is finally over. The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins tonight, bringing together the world's best football nations for what promises to be the biggest tournament in the competition's history.

This year's edition is already making headlines even before a ball has been kicked. From record-breaking milestones to emotional storylines involving some of football's greatest stars, there is plenty for fans to look forward to.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three countries are sharing hosting duties. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage matches across 16 cities.

The tournament's unique format makes it the largest World Cup ever organised and highlights football's growing global reach.

The 2026 edition introduces a major change with 48 participating teams instead of 32.

The expanded format means more matches, more nations and more opportunities for smaller teams to create memorable upsets. Fans can expect fresh rivalries and exciting new stories throughout the competition

Mexico has achieved a milestone that may stand for years.

Having previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, the country now becomes the first nation in football history to host the tournament three times. The achievement further strengthens Mexico's place among the sport's most important football destinations.

The opening fixture has created an interesting coincidence.

On June 11, 2010, Mexico and South Africa met in the opening game of the World Cup in Johannesburg. Sixteen years later, the same two nations are once again involved in the tournament's opening match on the same date.

Football fans around the world are calling it one of the most remarkable World Cup coincidences in recent memory.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the tournament is the future of football's legendary stars.

Fans may get one final chance to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compete on the world's biggest football stage. Veteran players such as Luka Modrić and Guillermo Ochoa are also expected to feature.

Whether it is their final World Cup or not, the presence of these stars adds extra excitement and emotion to the tournamen

With more teams, more venues and several historic firsts, FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be unlike any previous edition.

From unforgettable goals and dramatic upsets to emotional farewell moments, football supporters across the globe will be watching closely as a new chapter in World Cup history begins tonight.

The world is watching. India, it's your turn. Tune in to ZEE5 and experience every goal, every upset, and every unforgettable moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in your preferred language - English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali.