Rajasthan Eyes USD 350 Billion Economy With Rs 35 Lakh Crore Mous

USD 350 Billion Economy Target

Rajasthan is expected to become a USD 350 billion economy as MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed for investments, of which proposals exceeding Rs 9 lakh crore have already reached the ground-breaking stage in the state, according to a statement by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

Vision for Viksit Bharat-2047

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Presenting Rajasthan's vision for development, achievements, and future action plan, he added that Rajasthan is fully committed to playing a leading role in achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat-2047."

Roadmap for 'Vibrant Rajasthan-2047'

In the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma shared the Roadmap for 'Vibrant Rajasthan-2047'. According to the release, the Rajasthan government is working to leverage its 63% youth population as the primary driver of development. He further stated that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed for investments in the state, with groundbreaking ceremonies already executed for projects valued at over Rs 9 lakh crore.

Economic Projections and Key Projects

Additionally, the state has been gifted a modern 9 MMTA capacity refinery, which will prove to be a milestone in Rajasthan's industrial evolution. The Minister shared that the state government has set a target to turn Rajasthan into a USD 350 billion economy by 2029. The state's current GSDP growth rate stands at 10.24%, offering a highly positive indicator toward reaching this milestone," the release said.

Focus on Youth and Employment

The Chief Minister stated that the 'MY Bharat' campaign has received massive traction in Rajasthan, positioning the state second in the country with 18 lakh registered youths. Additionally, the state has implemented the Rajasthan Skill Policy-2025, Rajasthan Youth Policy-2025, and Rajasthan Employment Policy-2026.

Furthermore, the release stated that localised employment opportunities are being generated through interventions in cooperatives, dairy development, and the One District-One Product (ODOP) initiative. (ANI)

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