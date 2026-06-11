Ronnie Das



Associate Professor in Data Science, Sports Analytics and AI, The University of Western Australia Associate research scientist, Audencia

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Ronnie's research and consultation experience is embedded in understanding organisational (and consumer) decision making through data analytics. His work investigates decision making through multidisciplinary data analysis addressing digital transformation in various public and private sectors including sports management.

His core research expertise focuses on understanding application of big data and technology in improving processes, citizen lives and policy development.

Ronnie is an avid football lover and lifelong sports fan. He has combined his passion for football, research expertise in digital transformation and data analytics to study transforming game management practice in English football. He has closely studied transforming leadership in football management as an auto ethnographer for over a decade.

He has also appeared in BBC World interviews in multiple occasions to share his expertise. He is keen to explore how data and technology can transform fan engagement and in game decision making.

–present Lecturer in Digital & Data Analytics, Newcastle University

University of Strathclyde, PhD

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