Ntshengedzeni Evans Netshivhambe

Lecturer, University of South Africa

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Evans is a composer and researcher with a deep passion for African music and the ways in which it is framed within academic discourse. His work is driven by a strong belief that the inclusion of indigenous music in institutions of higher learning plays a vital role in helping individuals understand, value, and reconnect with their cultural heritage. Through research and creative practice, he seeks to contribute to the recognition, preservation, and advancement of African musical knowledge within scholarly and educational spaces.

–present Lecturer, University of South Africa

2019 University of South Africa, Music

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