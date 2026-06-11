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Thomson Reuters
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - Thomson Reuters: Announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday. All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Medline and Liz Hilton Segel are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading down $1.38 at $113.13.
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